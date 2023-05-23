Harbourfront Wealth Appoints Chief Investment Officer Christine Tessier

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbourfront Wealth Management Inc. (“Harbourfront” or the “Company”), a national leading independent wealth advisory and investment management firm, welcomes Christine Tessier as Chief Investment Officer (“CIO”).



An industry veteran with over 20 years of experience as a Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst, Tessier brings extensive due diligence and product development experience across asset classes. As former CIO of an international financial services provider, Tessier was responsible for $7 billion in assets, defined benefit and defined contribution plans, and corporate assets.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Christine Tessier as CIO of Harbourfront, bringing extensive experience working within some of the tightest regulations in the market,” says Danny Popescu, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) at Harbourfront. “As a strategic thinker and skilled implementor, Christine has demonstrated how to apply solid, fact-based analysis to a strategic direction that stands up to external scrutiny, with fantastic results.”

In her role as CIO, Tessier will lend her expertise to Harbourfront’s pension-style investing solutions, applying time-tested institutional frameworks to continue delivering enhanced diversification and risk management. With a focus on operational efficacy, she has developed proprietary due diligence frameworks for a multi-asset class external manager platform, as well as custom corporate governance and risk reporting structures.

Previously, Tessier was part of the general account funds at Foresters Financial™, where she managed a co-investment program in private and alternative credit. Experienced in public and private markets across the globe and in North America, in her former role at Invesco Canada, Tessier launched nine institutional investment funds for Canadians, including a global direct real estate fund, equity funds, and a diversified growth fund strategy.

“I’ve spent my career working with products that, up until recently, I could not buy because they were only accessible for large institutions,” says Tessier. “Harbourfront is bringing these solutions to the retail marketplace and I’m excited to deliver unique tools and private investment opportunities with strong income and stable return potential,” she continues. “I’m joining this passionate leadership team to help build a robust toolkit for Harbourfront's portfolio managers, investment advisors, and ultimately, help empower our clients.”

Currently, Tessier serves as a board member for The One Investment’s Joint Investment Board and Investment Advisory Committee. Tessier holds an Honor Bachelor of Commerce degree from Laurentian University.

For more information about Harbourfront Wealth Management, please visit: www.harbourfrontwealth.com.

About Harbourfront Wealth Management

Founded in 2013, the Canadian-owned independent wealth management and planning advisory group is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., and has a rapidly growing network that currently consists of 28 branches across Canada. The Harbourfront Group includes a registered Securities Dealer/Investment Advisory firm servicing established advisors and their high-net-worth clients, an Investment Fund Manager that specializes in managing sub-advised alternative investment funds, and a U.S. SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. Learn more: www.harbourfrontwealth.com.

Media Contact:

Andrea Magee

Harbourfront Wealth Management

amagee@harbourfrontwealth.com

778-200-5179