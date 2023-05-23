Increasing use of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Smartphones is driving Mobile Application Market | Algoworks, Emizen Tech, OpenXcell,

New York, Global Mobile Application Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Mobile Application Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The numerous forms of software applications designed to run on various cellphones, tablets, and computer tablets are referred to as mobile applications. Mobile applications frequently provide users with services that are similar to those available on PCs. Mobile applications' primary goal is to connect users from anywhere on the planet through fast and secure internet on their mobile devices.

Key Trends and Drivers:

One of the primary drivers driving the market's growth in developing countries like China, India, and Brazil has been an increase in data usage and internet penetration.

Consumer spending on media, entertainment, networking, and mobile communication is more likely to increase as disposable income rises, resulting in larger potential sales of mobile applications.

M-commerce is also becoming more popular, especially among the working population, which has raised demand for mobile applications.

In the mobile industry, technology is crucial. Because of the growing demand for smartphones, mobile manufacturers are working on releasing more advanced mobile devices with updated features such as processing speed, software capabilities, storage, and display quality.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Regulations on enterprises have pushed economies into forced recession as a result of the global COVID 19 pandemic. The pandemic has forced countries to choose between financial and health-related challenges. However, in the case of the mobile application market, this has been shown to be a period of growth. The number of consumers downloading various gaming and non-gaming applications has risen dramatically resulting in rapid growth of the market. During this time, the use of educational and collaborative work applications such as Google Classroom, Microsoft Team, and Zoom has resulted in increased growth.

Market Segmentation:

By Marketplace

Apple app Store

Google Play Store

By App Category

Gaming

Entertainment & music

Health & fitness

Travel & Hospitality

E-commerce & retail

Education & learning

Key Companies:

Apple

Google

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Inc.

Algoworks

Emizen Tech

OpenXcell

Monterail

Dev.pro

Recent Developments:

April 6 2022: InMobi on Wednesday announced a partnership with Anzu.io, a leading global in-game advertising solution. The move means InMobi can now provide its advertisers with direct access to Anzu’s premium mobile programmatic inventory across the globe, in addition to first-look access to in-game mobile supply in Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

March 16 2022: Microsoft announced Operator Connect Mobile. This is a fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) solution which will allow your mobile device to become a Teams Phone endpoint. Operator Connect Mobile will preview will begin in Q2 of 2022, with general availability beginning in the second half of 2022. Initial operator partners include BT, Rogers, Swisscom, Telia and Verizon with more operators in more regions to be added in due course.

