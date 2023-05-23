Companion Animal Diagnostics Market: Advancements in Veterinary Diagnostics Drive Pet Healthcare Growth

companion animal diagnostics industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global companion animal diagnostics industry was estimated at $2.99 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $6.88 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Growing Pet Ownership: The companion animal diagnostics market is driven by the increasing number of households owning pets worldwide. Pets are considered family members, leading to a higher demand for diagnostic services to ensure their health and well-being.

Rise in Pet Healthcare Expenditure: Pet owners are becoming more willing to spend on healthcare services for their animal companions. This trend has contributed to the growth of the companion animal diagnostics market, as owners seek advanced diagnostics to detect and prevent diseases at an early stage.

Technological Advancements: The market has witnessed significant technological advancements in diagnostic tools and techniques. These include molecular diagnostics, point-of-care testing, and advanced imaging modalities, which enable accurate and rapid diagnosis of various conditions in companion animals.

Increasing Awareness and Emphasis on Preventive Care: There is a growing awareness among pet owners about the importance of preventive healthcare for their pets. Regular check-ups and early disease detection through diagnostic tests are gaining importance, driving the demand for companion animal diagnostics.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Pet Ownership: The rising number of households owning pets is a significant driver for the companion animal diagnostics market. As more people consider their pets as family members, there is a greater demand for advanced diagnostic services to ensure the health and well-being of their animal companions.

Growing Awareness of Pet Health: Pet owners are becoming more aware of the importance of proactive healthcare for their pets. They understand the need for regular check-ups, preventive measures, and early detection of diseases. This awareness has led to an increased demand for diagnostic tests to monitor and manage the health of companion animals.

Technological Advancements: The advancements in diagnostic technologies have significantly contributed to the growth of the companion animal diagnostics market. Innovative tools and techniques, such as molecular diagnostics, advanced imaging modalities, and point-of-care testing, provide accurate and rapid results, facilitating better diagnosis and treatment decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

a. Immunodiagnostic Tests: Includes ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay), lateral flow assays, and other antibody-based tests.

b. Molecular Diagnostics: Involves DNA/RNA-based tests, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and other molecular techniques.

c. Clinical Chemistry: Encompasses blood chemistry analyzers, electrolyte analyzers, and other biochemical tests.

d. Hematology Analyzers: Instruments used for complete blood count (CBC) and blood cell analysis.

Animal Type:

a. Dogs

b. Cats

c. Horses

d. Others (birds, rabbits, reptiles, etc.)

End User:

a. Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics

b. Research Laboratories

c. Point-of-Care/In-House Testing

d. Diagnostic Reference Laboratories

Application:

a. Infectious Diseases: Tests for the detection of viral, bacterial, and parasitic infections.

b. Genetic Disorders: Diagnostic tests for inherited diseases and genetic predispositions.

c. Cancer Diagnosis: Tests to detect and monitor cancer in companion animals.

d. Cardiology: Diagnostic tests for heart-related conditions.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America held the major share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global companion animal diagnostics market, owing to increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases among these animals. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would garner the fastest CAGR of 10.2% by 2031. This is due to surge in the population of companion animals, growing demand for diagnostics services from the livestock industry, and increasing expenditure to restore the health of the animals.

Competitive Landscape:

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

Heska Corporation

Virbac

Neogen Corporation

Abaxis, Inc. (acquired by Zoetis)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

VCA, Inc. (acquired by Mars, Incorporated)

