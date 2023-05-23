Global Angiography Devices Market: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Key Players Analysis 2023 - 2031

Angiography Devices Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global angiography devices market generated $8.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $15.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Market Growth: The angiography devices market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years and is expected to continue growing at a significant rate. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing geriatric population, and technological advancements in imaging modalities are driving market growth.

Types of Angiography Devices: Angiography devices are used to visualize blood vessels and diagnose various cardiovascular conditions. There are different types of angiography devices available, including angiography systems, catheters, guidewires, balloons, contrast media, and vascular closure devices.

Imaging Modalities: Angiography devices utilize various imaging modalities, including X-ray angiography, computed tomography angiography (CTA), magnetic resonance angiography (MRA), and ultrasound. Each modality has its advantages and applications depending on the clinical scenario.

Interventional Procedures: Angiography devices are primarily used in interventional procedures such as coronary angiography, peripheral angiography, neurovascular angiography, and cardiac catheterization. These procedures help in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of cardiovascular diseases.

Technological Advancements: Advances in angiography devices have led to improved image quality, reduced radiation exposure, and enhanced procedural efficiency. For example, the development of flat-panel detectors, digital subtraction angiography (DSA), and three-dimensional (3D) imaging techniques have significantly enhanced angiographic procedures.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global angiography devices market, owing to the postponement of surgeries in cardiac patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, non-essential surgeries took a potential backlog due to rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 patients, thereby severely impeding the growth of the global market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases: Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, and stroke are major health concerns globally. The rising incidence and prevalence of these conditions drive the demand for angiography devices, as they are essential for diagnosing and treating cardiovascular conditions.

Growing Aging Population: The global population is aging at a rapid pace. The elderly population is more prone to cardiovascular diseases, requiring frequent diagnostic and interventional procedures. This demographic shift is fueling the demand for angiography devices, as they are widely used in the geriatric population for disease diagnosis and management.

Technological Advancements: Advancements in angiography device technologies have played a crucial role in driving market growth. Improved imaging quality, reduced radiation exposure, and enhanced procedural efficiency are some of the benefits offered by the latest angiography devices. These technological advancements attract healthcare providers to adopt advanced devices, leading to market expansion.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

a. Angiography Systems: This includes fixed and mobile angiography systems used for imaging blood vessels.

b. Catheters: Different types of catheters, such as diagnostic catheters and guiding catheters, used for accessing blood vessels during angiography procedures.

c. Guidewires: Thin, flexible wires used to guide catheters to the target site within blood vessels.

Imaging Modality:

a. X-ray Angiography: Traditional X-ray-based imaging technique for visualizing blood vessels.

b. Computed Tomography Angiography (CTA): Imaging technique that combines X-rays and computer processing to create detailed images of blood vessels.

c. Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA): Imaging technique that uses magnetic fields and radio waves to create images of blood vessels.

Procedure Type:

a. Coronary Angiography: Imaging of blood vessels in the heart to diagnose and treat coronary artery disease.

b. Peripheral Angiography: Imaging of blood vessels in the arms, legs, and other peripheral areas to diagnose and treat peripheral artery disease.

c. Neurovascular Angiography: Imaging of blood vessels in the brain and spinal cord for diagnosing and treating neurovascular conditions.

End User:

a. Hospitals: Large hospitals and medical centers where angiography procedures are performed.

b. Diagnostic Centers: Standalone diagnostic facilities that offer angiography services.

c. Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Outpatient facilities that perform minimally invasive procedures, including angiography.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global angiography devices market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global angiography devices market report include Abbott Laboratories, Angiodynamics, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Gmbh, and Shimadzu Corporation.

