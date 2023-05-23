Global Spirits Market is estimated to be worth US$ 90,288.9 Million at a CAGR of 4% during forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

South Korea has emerged as a lucrative market for spirits and exhibits high potential to expand in the coming years. It is predicted to show a considerable growth rate over the assessment period.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per various earlier market survey reports, the net worth of total spirits sold globally in the year 2022 stood at US$ 57,123 Million. In accordance with data from Future Market Insights (FMI), the global spirits market value is estimated to be around US$ 59,408 Million in 2023. Further, as per this market report, the market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2033. By following this moderate CAGR, the overall market value is projected to reach US$ 90,288.9 Million by 2033.



One of the key reasons for the growth of the spirit industries or distilleries is the growing customer base for alcohol use. The overall consumption of different types of spirits, particularly among young people, has increased with the influence of Western cultures in emerging nations.

Find a report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. This Sample report is available in PDF format@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14392

In these years, a more developed distribution system used by alcohol producers such as online retailers, has boosted the sales of spirits globally. In addition to this, the expansion and emergence of new bars, restaurants, and hotels serving alcoholic beverages have also strengthened their market trend.

Craft spirits consumption has expanded over the past several years due to reasons including the rising popularity of premium alcoholic beverages among the younger generation. So, craft spirit distillers are also concentrating on creating novel products employing a variety of herbs, spices, botanicals, and fruits to diversify their product lines.

Key Takeaways:

The absolute increment of the overall market over the next ten years is anticipated to be US$ 30,881 Million.

The United States alone accounted for almost 32% of the total spirits consumed in the year 2022.

Germany follows the United States in sales and consumption of spirits and contributed to nearly 15% of the market revenue share in 2022.

The demand for spirits in the United Kingdom is higher than in any other country in Europe and could progress at a 6% CAGR through 2033.

The capacity for the production of spirits in China is higher than in other Asia Pacific countries and during the projected period it could register a CAGR of 6.5%.

India is another emerging country for both consumption and supply of spirits which is poised to progress at 4.6% CAR through 2033.

Japan was figured out to have contributed 1.2% in global sales of spirits in 2022 while the contribution of Australia was only 0.9%.

Among the different types of spirits, the whiskey segment dominates the overall market having a 28% revenue share in the year 2022.

Based on distribution channels, the indirect sales of spirit accrued revenue of 71% in 2022.





Talk with our analyst and get the complete information of the report now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14392

Competitive Landscape:

Diageo plc.

Pernod-Ricard SA

LVMH

Jose Cuervo

Patrón

Beam Suntory

Brown-Forman Corp.

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Remy Cointreau SA

Marnier Lapostolle SA

Belvedere SA

Berentzen-Gruppe AG.

William Grant & Sons

The Edrington Group

Kweichow Moutai Group

Wuliangye

Yanghe Brewery

Daohuaxiang

Luzhou Laojiao

Others

A few of the top producers of spirits are concentrating on taking advantage of the potential presented by the quickly expanding market sectors.

Future business of the spirits industry could shift in favor of the suppliers due to the ongoing introduction of product lines according to local preferences. As bigger spirit producers like Suntory Holding and Pernod Ricard are attempting to capitalize on this, new partnerships are taking place in the market. Acquired regional partners get access to a wider consumer base, and are also permitted to continue operations entirely independently of the new parent company.

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Vodka

Rum

Whiskey

Gin

Tequila

Other Spirits

By Category:

Mass

Premium

By Application:

Household

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales Channels

Indirect Sales Channels Hypermarkets or Supermarkets Specialty Stores Independent Retailers Online Retailers



By Region:

North America Market

Latin America Market

Europe Market

East Asia Market

South Asia Market

Oceania Market

The Middle East & Africa Market





Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to gain access to detailed information about each segment @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14392

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

Beer Market Size: The beer market size is projected to be valued at US$ 690.0 Billion in 2023, and is expected to rise to US$ 996.0 Billion by 2033. The sales of beer are expected to record a significant CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Ginger Beer Market Share: The global ginger beer market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 4.7 Billion by the year 2022, accelerating with a moderate CAGR of 7.1% by 2022 to 2032. The ginger beer market size is anticipated to be valued at about US$ 9.3 Billion by 2032 end.

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Trends: The non-alcoholic beer market size is projected to reach US$ 21,345 Million in 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033. The market is set to reach US$ 45,019.5 Million by 2033.

Mushroom Beer Market Growth: The mushroom beer market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 1.3 Billion in 2023 and is estimated to rise to US$ 2.2 Billion by 2033. The market is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Root Beer Market Forecast: The Root Beer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 861.1 Million in 2022 to US$ 1,457.0 Million by 2032.

Fruit Beer Market Types: The global fruit beer market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 317.5 Million in 2022. During the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032, sales of fruit beer are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%, to be valued at US$ 573 Million.

Low-alcohol Beverages Market Analysis: The global low-alcohol beverages market estimated at US$ 1.41 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 2.36 Billion by 2033. This is expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period.

Alcohol Dehydrogenase Enzymes Market Outlook: The Alcohol Dehydrogenase Enzymes market is valued at US$ 695.8 Million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, to reach a value of US$ 1,302.0 Million by 2032.

Alcohol Ingredients Market Overview: The market for Alcohol Ingredients is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecasted time period. According to projections, the industry would be worth US$ 2,497.2 Million by 2032, up from US$ 1,421.0 Million in 2022.

Alcoholic Ice Cream Market Demand: The global Alcoholic Ice Cream market is expected to witness a market value of US$ 566.8 Million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 1,958.6 Million by registering a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com