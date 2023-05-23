Alpha Lithium Comments on Unsolicited and Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (“Alpha” or the “Company”), wishes to comment on the announcement by Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (“Tecpetrol”) of its unsolicited and non-binding offer to acquire the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company for cash consideration of $1.24 per share (the “Offer”). Tecpetrol is a company incorporated in Spain, and is a part of the Techint Group of Companies.



In consultation with its financial and legal advisors, Alpha’s board of directors has conducted a review and assessment of the Offer and determined it to be opportunistic, and not in the best interests of Alpha or its shareholders. In addition to a low and declining premium to the trading price of the Company’s common shares on the NEO Exchange (13% on receipt of the Offer, 7.8% as of the date hereof), the Offer, which was non-binding and subject to due diligence, included a request for Alpha to enter into a binding 30 day exclusivity agreement with Tecpetrol, which would preclude Alpha from engaging with interested third parties who appropriately value the Company’s unique and compelling assets.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is serving as the Company’s financial advisor, Cozen O’Connor LLP is serving as the Company’s legal advisor and Longview Communications & Public Affairs is serving as government and public relations advisor.

