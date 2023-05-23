Submit Release
Tactile Medical to Present at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today announced that management will participate in the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference, which is being held at the Loews Chicago Hotel in Chicago, IL from June 6th – 8th. Management will host a presentation with investors on Tuesday, June 6th at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the “Events & Webcasts” section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.tactilemedical.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. The company collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.


Investor Inquiries:
Mike Piccinino, CFA
ICR Westwicke
443-213-0500
investorrelations@tactilemedical.com

