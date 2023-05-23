Quipt Home Medical on Preliminary List to Join Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:QIPT; TSXV:QIPT), a U.S. based home medical equipment provider, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is very pleased to announce it is on a preliminary list dated May 19, 2023 issued by FTSE Russell to join the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 26, 2023. Updates are provided by the Russell Microcap Index on May 26, June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23.



Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 28, 2023, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

“Being included in the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes would be an affirmation of our strategic journey and a testament to the relentless efforts of our team. We remain committed to delivering sustained value to our shareholders and are thrilled by the idea of being included with some of the most forward-thinking companies in the United States, which we believe would considerably increase our visibility and access to the worldwide investment community,” commented Greg Crawford, CEO and Chairman of Quipt. “This inclusion would truly reflect the substantial growth experienced by our company and our evolution as a publicly traded company over the last several years. We are extremely well positioned to continue executing on our growth strategy, which has yielded robust and consistent financial performance, and we look forward to providing our shareholders with updates as we progress on our future vision."

About Quipt Home Medical Corp.

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company’s organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient’s services, and making life easier for the patient.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

Reader Advisories

While the Company is on the May 19, 2023 preliminary list for inclusion on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes, no assurance can be given that it will ultimately be on the final list.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is ‎‎‎‎defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", ‎‎‎‎‎"will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "outlook", and similar expressions ‎‎‎as ‎they relate to the Company, including: inclusion on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the results of such inclusions; and the Company believing ‎joining the indexes would significantly bolster its visibility and access to the global investment community; are intended to ‎identify forward-looking information.

