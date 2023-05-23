Submit Release
iSpecimen to Participate in Maxim’s Healthcare IT Virtual Conference on June 1, 2023

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen”), an online global marketplace that connects scientists requiring biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, today announced that Tracy Curley, CEO of iSpecimen, will participate in the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference hosted by Maxim Group LLC (“Maxim”) and M-Vest, a division of Maxim, on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Ms. Curley will participate in a fireside chat with Allen Klee, Research Analyst at Maxim, at 11:00 a.m. ET. To attend, please register here.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with iSpecimen’s management team, please contact your appropriate Maxim representative, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at iSpecimen@kcsa.com.

About iSpecimen
iSpecimen (Nasdaq: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

