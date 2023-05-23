Submit Release
Hillman Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences During June 2023

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences during June 2023.

Benchmark's Industrials & Energy Invitational 
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
New Rochelle, New York

Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference 
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 10:15 a.m. ET
Live Webcast and Replay: https://wsw.com/webcast/baird68/hlmn/1926960 
New York City, New York

William Blair & Company 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference 
Thursday, June 8, 2023
Chicago, Illinois

Management will hold 1x1 meetings with institutional investors during the conferences. To request a meeting, please reach out to your appropriate sell-side representative, or email IR@hillmangroup.com.

About Hillman Solutions Corp.
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman Solutions Corp. (“Hillman”) and its subsidiaries are leading North American providers of complete hardware solutions, delivered with outstanding customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & industrial customers. Leveraging its leading distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.

Contact
Michael Koehler
Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury
513-826-5495 
IR@hillmangroup.com

