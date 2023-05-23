Intermap Powers Telecom Network Planning

/EIN News/ -- RKF Engineering selects NEXTMap® precision 3D elevation data for efficient network planning



DENVER, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP; OTCQB: ITMSF) (“Intermap” or the “Company”), a global leader in 3D geospatial products and intelligence solutions, today announced a contract with RKF Engineering Solutions, LLC (“RKF”) to supply NEXTMap® 3D elevation data through its cloud-based elevation data as a service subscription for telecommunications network planning.

RKF develops innovative engineering solutions for communication networks and satellite systems and provides critical analysis to enable spectrum reuse. RKF is integrating Intermap’s cloud-based services for 3D elevation and land classification data to conduct precision signal analysis for locations around the world. Intermap’s cloud-based solutions offer users rapid and easy-to-use online access to NEXTMap global terrain datasets that integrate into third-party software applications.

RKF will leverage the data provided through Intermap’s solution to assist various customers in conducting studies. For one major satellite operator, RKF is using NEXTMap in two stages to satisfy the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules for the application and licensing of numerous Earth station antennas. In the first stage, RKF will perform radio interference analysis for proposed locations. NEXTMap data is critical for this analysis, as buildings, vegetation and other obstructions are shown with up to 1-meter resolution. In stage two, additional analysis will be performed for final site selection and facilitate network build-out.

“Access to Intermap’s data allows us to provide our clients with the most accurate analysis,” said David Marshack, RKF’s Managing Director and COO. “Whether they’re looking to deploy Earth stations, cell towers or user equipment, knowing the environment allows us to help our clients plan their systems to best interoperate.”

“Our high-resolution NEXTMap data provides customers like RKF with insight into the terrain and surface obstacles to quickly and efficiently evaluate network design and optimal tower placement,” said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. “Our cloud services facilitate untethered logistics and collaborative autonomy with global data, available on demand. This integration provides our customers with agility, flexibility and interoperability, making 'bring your own device' a reality anywhere in the world.”

About RKF Engineering

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, RKF Engineering Solutions, LLC (RKF) provides critical spectrum engineering, regulatory, advocacy, systems engineering, software development, modeling & simulation, and capabilities to telecommunications clients around the world. RKF specializes in high density aggregate electromagnetic spectrum interference analyses and spectrum sharing studies for space and terrestrial systems. RKF helps Federal and non-Federal customers gain access, defend spectral rights, enable spectral sharing, and plan operational deployments of advanced telecommunication systems. For more information, please visit www.rkf-eng.com.

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQB: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, focusing on the creation and analysis of 3D terrain data to produce high-resolution thematic models. Through scientific analysis of geospatial information and patented sensors and processing technology, the Company provisions diverse, complementary, multi-source datasets to enable customers to seamlessly integrate geospatial intelligence into their workflows. Intermap’s 3D elevation data and software analytic capabilities enable global geospatial analysis through artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing customers with critical information to understand their terrain environment. By leveraging its proprietary archive of the world’s largest collection of multi-sensor global elevation data, the Company’s collection and processing capabilities provide multi-source 3D datasets and analytics at mission speed, enabling governments and companies to build and integrate geospatial foundation data with actionable insights. Applications for Intermap’s products and solutions include defense, aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, disaster mitigation, base mapping, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation.

