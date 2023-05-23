Submit Release
CT biz exec/pilot/author writes/sings an overnight radio hit

CT, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Within hours of it's release, "When You Say," a rock song by singer/song writer Peter Lawrence Gray, was on the radio throughout the USA, including New York's 90.7 WFUV, Connecticut's 95.9 The Fox and Florida's Sunshine 96.7FM WMTB LP, amongst others.

Gray's music can be heard not only on the radio, but also on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal, iHeartRadio, and most other major streaming platforms.

About Peter Lawrence Gray:

Peter Lawrence Gray is a singer / guitarist with a lifelong passion for music. He has played within many musical genres, including: jazz, classical music at Carnegie Hall, concert bands, chamber music, choir ensembles, and now as a solo artist.

He is currently working with vocal coach Olivia Olmo, in Argentina, recording with Audio Engineer Tom Stewart in the U.S.A. He is collaborating with Factory Underground Producer Kenny Cash on his upcoming singles. Promotion efforts are being strategically led by Media Consultant, Matt Allen, in the U.K. and Radio Pluggers, also in the UK.

Peter is inspired by the music and musicians of the 1950's. In today's society, we have lost so much of human touch, interconnectedness, and tenderness. Gray hopes, through his music, to help us reconnect with earlier, simpler times.

"When You Say" on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/47zVfejIYICE4858l5X3mv

"When You Say" on Apple Music
https://music.apple.com/us/album/when-you-say-single/1680664498

"When You Say" on YouTube
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=SZBcvjUXr1k

Peter Lawrence Gray on iHeartRadio:
https://www.iheart.com/artist/peter-lawrence-gray-39262923/?cmp=web_share&embed=true

David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
+44 7552 531612
