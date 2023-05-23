Revolutionizing Tablet Formulations: Exploring the Dynamic Landscape of Tablet Coatings Market | CAGR of 6.6%- 2031

Tablet Coatings Market 2023

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global tablet coatings industry generated $2.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $4.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Market Growth: The tablet coatings market has been experiencing steady growth over the years. Factors such as the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements, advancements in coating technologies, and the need for product differentiation have been driving market expansion.

Pharmaceutical Industry Dominance: The pharmaceutical industry represents the largest end-user segment for tablet coatings. Tablet coatings play a crucial role in enhancing the appearance, stability, and taste of pharmaceutical products, as well as providing protection against moisture, light, and oxygen.

Functional Benefits: Tablet coatings offer various functional benefits, including controlled release of drugs, improved swallowing, reduced gastric irritation, and masking of unpleasant tastes and odors. These benefits contribute to the overall patient compliance and acceptance of tablet medications.

Film Coatings Leading the Market: Film coatings have emerged as the most widely used type of tablet coatings. Film coatings provide a thin, protective layer that offers flexibility, color, gloss, and other desired properties. They are commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry due to their ease of application and versatility.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global tablet coatings market, as huge number of medical college and hospital across the globe were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Outpatient department (OPD) for patients took a potential backlog due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases.

However, the market is expected to gain traction post-pandemic, owing to the increase in update of dietary supplements and other essential tablets.

Market Segmentation:

Type of Coating:

a. Sugar Coatings: These coatings are made from sugar or sugar derivatives and provide a smooth, glossy finish to tablets.

b. Film Coatings: Film coatings are thin, polymer-based coatings that offer various functional properties such as controlled release, moisture protection, and improved appearance.

c. Enteric Coatings: Enteric coatings are designed to resist disintegration in the acidic environment of the stomach, allowing the tablet to reach the intestines before releasing the active ingredient.

d. Other Coatings: This category includes specialized coatings such as moisture barrier coatings, chewable coatings, and taste-masking coatings.

End-User Industry:

a. Pharmaceutical Industry: This includes tablets used for medicinal purposes, including prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, and nutraceuticals.

b. Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements: Tablets containing vitamins, minerals, herbal extracts, and other dietary supplements.

c. Others: Tablets used in industries such as food, cosmetics, and agriculture.

Functionality:

a. Immediate Release Coatings: Coatings designed for immediate release of the active ingredient upon ingestion.

b. Modified Release Coatings: Coatings that control the release of the active ingredient over time, such as sustained-release or extended-release coatings.

c. Other Functional Coatings: Coatings with specific functionalities like moisture protection, taste masking, or improved swallowability.

Geography:

The tablet coatings market can be segmented based on regional markets, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global tablet coatings market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high purchasing power, and a rise in the adoption rate of coated tablet. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to a surge in geriatric populations who require more sustained-release tablets for diseases and a rise in awareness regarding the use of tablet coatings for delayed release.

Competitive Landscape:

Colorcon Inc.

BASF SE

Roquette Frères

Evonik Industries AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Dow Inc.

Kerry Group

Ideal Cures Pvt. Ltd.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

