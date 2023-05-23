Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,575 in the last 365 days.

EU: Any Russian acts against International Criminal Court investigating crimes in Ukraine are baseless and unacceptable

The European Union deplores the criminal proceedings initiated by Russian authorities against the Prosecutor and three judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in a statement.

The EU fully supports investigations into war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine since 24 February 2022, launched by the ICC, including through the EU Joint Investigation Team.

“Any Russian acts against the ICC’s mandate and attempts to intimidate those involved in the ICC’s investigation of international crimes committed in Ukraine are politically motivated, baseless, unjustified and unacceptable,” said Borrell. “They are a further expression of the Kremlin’s disregard for international rules and international law.”

The EU reminds that the ICC is an independent and impartial judicial institution entrusted by over 120 states from all regions of the world and says it remains committed to defending its personnel “from any outside interference aimed at obstructing the course of justice and undermining the international system of criminal justice”.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU: Any Russian acts against International Criminal Court investigating crimes in Ukraine are baseless and unacceptable

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more