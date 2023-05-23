EU: Any Russian acts against International Criminal Court investigating crimes in Ukraine are baseless and unacceptable

The European Union deplores the criminal proceedings initiated by Russian authorities against the Prosecutor and three judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in a statement.

The EU fully supports investigations into war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine since 24 February 2022, launched by the ICC, including through the EU Joint Investigation Team.

“Any Russian acts against the ICC’s mandate and attempts to intimidate those involved in the ICC’s investigation of international crimes committed in Ukraine are politically motivated, baseless, unjustified and unacceptable,” said Borrell. “They are a further expression of the Kremlin’s disregard for international rules and international law.”

The EU reminds that the ICC is an independent and impartial judicial institution entrusted by over 120 states from all regions of the world and says it remains committed to defending its personnel “from any outside interference aimed at obstructing the course of justice and undermining the international system of criminal justice”.

