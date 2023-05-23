EUAM Ukraine holds international conference in Lviv on crimes against cultural heritage 

On 18-19 May in Lviv, the European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine organised a high-profile conference on ‘Cultural Heritage Crime: In Wartime and Beyond’.

The event brought together renowned international experts on cultural property protection and representatives from Ukrainian and European Union state authorities, law enforcement and rule of law agencies as well as museums and cultural institutions.

They discussed the best models of cooperation in recovering the losses inflicted by the Russian aggression on the cultural heritage objects of Ukraine (legal framework, operational approaches, and international and local response to cultural heritage crime), and investigating respective crimes.

Based on the event outcomes, EUAM Ukraine will prepare recommendations to facilitate close engagement between Ukrainian and European experts and agencies.

Find out more

Press release