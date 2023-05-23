Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,642 in the last 365 days.

EUAM Ukraine holds international conference in Lviv on crimes against cultural heritage 

On 18-19 May in Lviv, the European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine organised a high-profile conference on ‘Cultural Heritage Crime: In Wartime and Beyond’. 

The event brought together renowned international experts on cultural property protection and representatives from Ukrainian and European Union state authorities, law enforcement and rule of law agencies as well as museums and cultural institutions. 

They discussed the best models of cooperation in recovering the losses inflicted by the Russian aggression on the cultural heritage objects of Ukraine (legal framework, operational approaches, and international and local response to cultural heritage crime), and investigating respective crimes.

Based on the event outcomes, EUAM Ukraine will prepare recommendations to facilitate close engagement between Ukrainian and European experts and agencies.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EUAM Ukraine holds international conference in Lviv on crimes against cultural heritage 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more