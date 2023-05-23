Organic Farming Market is Booming Worldwide : Indigo Agriculture, Plenty Unlimited, Bowery Farming
Organic Farming Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
Organic Farming Market will witness a 11.1% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Organic Farming market to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Organic Farming Comprehensive Study by Application (Agricultural Companies, Organic Farms), Crop Type (Fruits, Vegetables, Oilseed & Pulses, Others), Farming Type (Pure Organic Farming, Integrated Organic Food), Method (Crop Diversity, Soil Management, Weed Management, Controlling, Other Organisms). The Organic Farming market size is estimated to increase by USD 318.9 Billion at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 178.4 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Organic Farming Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Organic Farming market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Indigo Agriculture (United States), Plenty Unlimited (United States), Bowery Farming (United States), DuPont (United States), Kaiima (Isreal), Blue Yonder (United States), Bunge (United States), Monsanto (United States), Vero-Bio (Netherlands), Eden Foods (United States)
Definition:
Organic farming is a method of agriculture that relies on ecological and sustainable practices to cultivate crops and raise livestock. It involves avoiding the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), and other harmful chemicals that are commonly used in conventional farming. Instead, organic farmers use natural methods to maintain soil fertility, control pests and diseases, and promote animal health, such as crop rotation, composting, cover cropping, and the use of beneficial insects. The organic farming market refers to the industry that produces and sells organic products, including fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy products, meat, poultry, eggs, and processed foods made with organic ingredients. The market is driven by consumer demand for healthier, more sustainable, and environmentally friendly food options.
Market Drivers:
Growing Farm Labor Issues Owing to Higher Costs and Availability
Market Opportunities:
Rising Demand from Emerging Economics such as China and India
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Organic Farming Market: Pure Organic Farming, Integrated Organic Food
Key Applications/end-users of Organic Farming Market: Agricultural Companies, Organic Farms
