5G in Aviation Market to See Competition Rise | Huawei, Cisco Systems, Gogo

5G in Aviation Market will witness a 22.8% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global 5G in Aviation market to witness a CAGR of 22.8% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by 5G in Aviation Comprehensive Study by Type (Enhanced Mobile Broadband, Fixed Wireless Access, Others), Application (Aircraft Operation, Airport Operation), End Use (5G Infrastructure of Aircraft, 5G Infrastructure of Airport), Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Distributed Antenna) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2027. The 5G in Aviation market size is estimated to increase by USD 3.98 Billion at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 0.70 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on 5G in Aviation Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the 5G in Aviation market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Huawei (China), Cisco Systems (United States), Gogo Inc (United States), Inseego Corp (United States), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Oneweb (United Kingdom), Panasonic Avionics (United States), Qualcomm Technologies (United States), Smartsky Networks LLC (United States), Skyfive AG (Germany)
Definition:
The term "5G in Aviation" refers to the use of fifth-generation (5G) wireless communication technology in the aviation industry. 5G technology is expected to offer higher data speeds, lower latency, and increased network reliability compared to previous generations of wireless technology. In the aviation industry, 5G technology can be used to enable real-time communication and data transfer between aircraft, ground control, and other airport systems, improving safety, efficiency, and passenger experience. This can include applications such as autonomous navigation, remote maintenance, and in-flight entertainment, among others. The market for 5G in aviation includes hardware and software providers, service providers, and end-users such as airlines, airports, and aircraft manufacturers.
Market Trends:
Increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity and real-time data processing in the aviation industry is driving the growth of the 5G in aviation market.
Market Drivers:
Improved safety: 5G technology offers improved connectivity and low latency, which can enable real-time communication between aircraft and air traffic control, leading to improved safety.
Market Opportunities:
The implementation of 5G technology in UAVs or drones can enable real-time communication between the drone and the operator, leading to enhanced safety and improved efficiency.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of 5G in Aviation Market: Enhanced Mobile Broadband, Fixed Wireless Access, Others
Key Applications/end-users of 5G in Aviation Market: Aircraft Operation, Airport Operation
