Flash News: OKX to List PulseChain's PLS Token on its Spot Market, Launches Love Hate Inu Simple Earn Product

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of May 23, 2023.

OKX to List PulseChain's PLS Token on its Spot Market

OKX is proud to announce that it now allows deposits for PLS, the native protocol token of PulseChain, starting at 09:00 (UTC) on May 23. Once the PLS token deposit meets OKX's requirements, the exchange will list the PLS token on its spot market. This addition will enable users to trade PLS against USDT via the PLS/USDT spot pair. Withdrawals for the PLS token will be enabled at 09:00 (UTC) on May 26. For further details, click here .

PulseChain is a public blockchain that offers fast and cost-effective transactions. It was created as a hard fork of Ethereum, preserving the complete history of Ethereum's blockchain, including transactions, user accounts and smart contracts. The native token of PulseChain is PLS.

OKX Launches Love Hate Inu Simple Earn Product

OKX is proud to announce the launch of its Love Hate Inu (LHINU) Simple Earn product. Starting at 03:00 (UTC) on May 23, users can earn rewards by staking LHINU with just a few clicks.

LHINU Simple Earn offers two different staking terms, three days and 30 days, with estimated annual percentage rates (APR) of 5% and 8%, respectively. For further details, please click here or refer to the table below:

Stake Term Max subscription

amount (total) Min subscription

amount (individual) Max subscription

amount (individual) Est. APR LHINU 3 days 50,000,000,000 LHINU 1 LHINU 100,000,000 LHINU 5.00 % LHINU 30 days 18,000,000,000 LHINU 1 LHINU 3,000,000 LHINU 8.00 %



OKX's Simple Earn gives users the opportunity to earn with idle currency through a low threshold and easy-to-start process. Simple Earn offers different terms to choose from, and each term corresponds to different sources of yield*.

LHINU is a vote-to-earn utility meme coin that fuels Love Hate Inu , which claims to be the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology. The platform combines its custom-built stake-to-earn and vote-to-earn mechanisms to incentivize participation.

*Note: Historical returns are not indicative of future returns. OKX does not guarantee the repayment of the principal or interest in the form of currency, physical objects, equity or other types of properties within a certain time period.

