Aduro Clean Technologies Announces $1.49 Million in Proceeds from Exercise of Warrants

/EIN News/ -- SARNIA, Ontario, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQB: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, is pleased to announce the successful exercise of warrants by its shareholders.



The Company has received total proceeds of $1,490,035 from the exercise of 1,862,544 warrants between November 9, 2022, and May 12, 2023. Accordingly, the Company issued 1,862,544 common shares upon exercise of the warrants.

The finders’ warrants and shareholders’ warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement that closed on May 14, 2021, and provided warrant holders with the right to purchase additional shares of Aduro common stock at $0.80 per common share. The warrants had an expiry date of May 14, 2023, and a total of 155,749 shareholders’ warrants and 16,821 finders’ warrants expired unexercised.

"We are so proud and gratified by the response from our warrant holders. Their action not only affirms their belief in our mission but also provides us with additional capital to advance our work," said Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "I want to thank our shareholders for such a strong vote of confidence for the Company, its team, and its key targets,” added Ofer Vicus.

