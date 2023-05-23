Aurora Spine Corporation Schedules Release of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced it will issue its financial results press release for the first quarter fiscal 2023 ended March 31, 2023, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Management will host a conference call that day at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.



First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5497 or (412) 317-5794.

Webcast: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available via the following link: https://app.webinar.net/Ly4jA39g1da or in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.aurora-spine.com/investors-v02.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until May 31, 2023, at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 4968626. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.aurora-spine.com/investors-v02 or at https://app.webinar.net/Ly4jA39g1da for 90 days.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent Northcutt

President and Chief Executive Officer

(760) 424-2004

Chad Clouse

Chief Financial Officer

(760) 424-2004

www.aurora-spine.com

Adam Lowensteiner

LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC

Phoenix | New York

Telephone: 646-829-9700

asapf@lythampartners.com