Arbor Biotechnologies to Present at the Stifel 2023 Tailoring Genes: Genetic Medicines Day

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Biotechnologies®, a biotechnology company discovering and developing the next generation of genetic medicines, today announced Devyn Smith, Ph.D., Arbor’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Stifel 2023 Tailoring Genes: Genetic Medicines Day. The event will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and will be livestreamed.

The following are specific details regarding Arbor Biotechnologies’ presentation at the conference:

Event: Stifel 2023 Tailoring Genes: Genetic Medicines Day

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Time: 9:10 a.m. ET

Location: Virtual

A webcast of the Stifel 2023 Tailoring Genes: Genetic Medicines Day presentation will be accessible through the Press Releases page of the Company’s website at www.arbor.bio, with a replay available for 90 days following the event.

About Arbor Biotechnologies®

Arbor Biotechnologies is a next-generation gene editing company focused on discovering and developing potentially curative genomic medicines, with the most extensive toolbox of proprietary genomic editors in the industry to date. Founded by Feng Zhang, David Walt, David Scott, and Winston Yan, our proprietary discovery engine is focused on discovering and evolving technologies that enable gene knockout, RT editing, precise excisions and large insertions into endogenous loci. Leveraging our wholly owned nucleases as the chassis for genetic modification, we have the unique ability to work backward from disease pathology and choose the optimal editors or combination of editors for the disease in question, with a focus on areas of high unmet need. As Arbor continues to advance its pipeline toward the clinic with an initial focus in liver and CNS disease, the Company has also secured several partnerships around gene editing and ex vivo cell therapy programs to broaden the reach of its novel nuclease technology. For more information, please visit: arbor.bio

