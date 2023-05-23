Advancements in Thyroid Ablation Devices: Shaping the Future of Minimally Invasive Thyroid Treatments - 2030

global thyroid ablation devices industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global thyroid ablation devices industry generated $472.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.29 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The thyroid ablation devices market refers to the market for medical devices used in the treatment of thyroid conditions through ablation procedures. Here are some key takeaways regarding the thyroid ablation devices market:

Market Growth: The thyroid ablation devices market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years. This growth can be attributed to factors such as an increasing prevalence of thyroid disorders, advancements in ablation technologies, and a rising demand for minimally invasive treatment options.

Rising Prevalence of Thyroid Disorders: Thyroid disorders, including hyperthyroidism and thyroid nodules, are becoming increasingly common worldwide. Factors such as changes in lifestyle, environmental factors, and improved diagnostic techniques have contributed to the growing incidence of thyroid conditions, driving the demand for thyroid ablation devices.

Minimally Invasive Procedures: Thyroid ablation procedures are primarily performed using minimally invasive techniques, such as percutaneous ethanol injection (PEI) and radiofrequency ablation (RFA). These procedures offer several advantages over traditional surgery, including reduced risk, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times. The increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques has fueled the demand for thyroid ablation devices.

Technological Advancements: The thyroid ablation devices market has witnessed significant technological advancements. These advancements include the development of innovative devices that offer improved precision, safety, and efficacy in thyroid ablation procedures. For example, the introduction of ultrasound-guided ablation systems has enhanced the accuracy of targeting thyroid nodules and reducing the risk of complications.

Market Segmentation:

The thyroid ablation devices market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are some common segmentation criteria used in the market:

Procedure Type:

a. Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA)

b. Laser Ablation

c. Microwave Ablation

d. Ethanol Ablation

e. Other Ablation Techniques

End-User:

a. Hospitals

b. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

c. Specialty Clinics

d. Others

Product Type:

a. Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

b. Laser Ablation Devices

c. Microwave Ablation Devices

d. Ethanol Ablation Devices

e. Other Thyroid Ablation Devices

Geography:

a. North America (U.S., Canada)

b. Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

c. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

d. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

e. Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

These segments allow for a more detailed analysis of the market, enabling companies to understand specific market trends, target customer groups, and develop effective marketing and sales strategies. It is important to note that the market segmentation may vary depending on the specific study or report being referenced.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Thyroid Disorders: There has been a significant rise in the prevalence of thyroid disorders, such as hyperthyroidism and thyroid nodules, globally. Factors such as changes in lifestyle, environmental factors, and improved diagnostic techniques have led to an increased diagnosis of thyroid conditions. As a result, the demand for thyroid ablation devices has grown to provide effective treatment options.

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures: Minimally invasive procedures are gaining popularity in the healthcare industry due to their advantages over traditional surgical approaches. Thyroid ablation devices enable minimally invasive treatments, such as percutaneous ethanol injection (PEI) and radiofrequency ablation (RFA), which offer benefits such as reduced risk, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and minimal scarring. The rising demand for less invasive procedures is driving the adoption of thyroid ablation devices.

Competitive Landscape

Medtronic plc

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

SonaCare Medical LLC

Healthtronics, Inc. (Endocare)

EDAP TMS S.A.

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

NeuWave Medical (Johnson & Johnson)

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global thyroid ablation devices market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. This is due to robust infrastructure provided for research activities and presence of key players across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in usage for new drug discovery, R&D activities for launching new products, and increase in investments in the healthcare sector.

