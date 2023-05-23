Activated Carbon Market New Pathways for Research and Innovation are Being Opened by Trends & Growth 2030

Activated Carbon Market Product Type

The water treatment segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global activated carbon market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The water treatment segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global activated carbon market, due to surge in water scarcity and industrialization across the globe. However, the automotive segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030, as carbon lattice structure allows greater adsorption capabilities and high gasoline working capacities for emission regulations.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1514

The global activated carbon market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, owing to high demand for activated carbon from the automotive sector and in developing countries such as India, China, and others. The report analyzes the market across other regions such as North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the activated carbon market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

The liquid phase segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global activated carbon market, due to rise in demand for wastewater treatment, food grade applications, groundwater remediation, chemical purification, portable water treatment, and removal of odor-causing compounds. However, the gaseous phase segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, as the process is easy to adapt to rapid changes in quality and quantity of the leachate.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players CLARINEX Group, Carbon Activated Corp., Cabot Corporation, ADA-ES, INC., Jacobi Carbons AB, Siemens Water Technologies Corp., Kureha Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

As per the report, the global activated carbon industry was accounted for $3.2 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the activated carbon market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

Growth in automobile ownership rates, health risks regarding drinking impure water, and surge in manufacturing & environmental standards have boosted the growth of the global activated carbon market. However, environmental factors and rise in prices of raw materials hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for mercury control technology for industrial air purification applications would unlock lucrative opportunities in the future.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/activated-carbon-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.