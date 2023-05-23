Sustainable Skies : Transforming Airports into Green Hubs for Environmental Stewardship and Efficiency

Green Airport Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A green airport meets the most recent sustainability criteria, reduces the environmental impact of airport activities, and mitigates the impact of climate change on related facilities and operations. Green Airport has been making headlines globally as more airports prefer this option. According to Air Traffic Action Group research, the global aviation industry accounts for 2% of all anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions. As new terminals, ground vehicles, and facilities are built, the demand for the energy rises. As a result, many airports have incorporated greener elements into their designs and operations strategies, as well as pledged to support environmentally sustainable initiatives, transforming them into green airports.

Increase in use of renewable energy sources in airport, development of advanced airports, and rise in stringent regulations related to minimizing pollution are the major factors that drive the growth of the green airport market.

High initial infrastructure setup costs, and lack of skilled labor hinder the growth of the green airport market.

Increase in modernization of existing airports & developments in commercial aviation, and stringent regulations related to reducing pollution offer opportunities for the growth of the green airport market.

The Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) countries are currently considering large-scale airport expansion and development projects, including international, domestic, and military airports, and the region is experiencing a significant increase in investments in the development and modernization of these airports. According to the Airport Council International (ACI) and the International Air Transportation Association (IATA), airports in the Middle East are expected to handle over 400 million passengers by 2020, owing entirely to development projects planned for the region.,

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is attempting to modernize and streamline the aviation sector through major infrastructure development projects, privatization projects, and market liberalization. Today, the Kingdom is focusing on modernizing existing airports as well as developing new airports for the future that are equipped with technology that can efficiently handle air traffic and passenger flow. For instance, Nispana is pleased to announce that they will be hosting the airport modernization summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

According to the UN Intergovernmental Panel /on Climate Change, the aviation industry accounts for up to 2.5 percent of global CO2 emissions. Although the aviation industry will not become more environmentally friendly overnight, airports do have the ability, means, and opportunities to invest in long-term development. Renewable energy, in particular, could offer an alternative scenario for resolving the conflict between the desire for rapid growth and the concern for environmental damage in air transport. Renewable energy has the advantage of increasing the availability of energy options available to airports. There are additional advantages, such as lower emissions and smaller environmental footprint.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

By Energy Type

Wind Energy

Bioenergy

Solar Energy

Others

By Airport Type

Civil Airports

Military and Government Airports

Private Airports

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., SIEMENS AG, IBM CORPORATION, AMADEUS IT GROUPS SA, COLLINS AEROSPACE, SABRE CORPORATION, SITA INC., CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., THALES GROUP, INDRA SIESTMAS SA

