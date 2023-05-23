Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market 2023 Emerging Growth & Dynamic Forecast To 2026

Solar Photovoltaic Glass

Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market is projected to exceed USD 37.6 billion by 2026

The global solar photovoltaic glass market was valued at $4.54 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $37.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.3% from 2019 to 2026. Solar photovoltaic (PV) glass, also known as solar glass or transparent solar panels, refers to a type of glass that is designed to generate electricity from sunlight. It combines the functionality of traditional glass with the ability to convert solar energy into electricity.

Solar PV glass incorporates thin-film solar cells or photovoltaic materials directly into the glass itself. These solar cells are typically made from amorphous silicon or other semiconductor materials. The solar cells are embedded between layers of glass, which protect them from environmental factors and provide mechanical strength.

Power Generation: Solar PV glass generates electricity by capturing sunlight and converting it into usable electrical energy. While the energy conversion efficiency of solar PV glass is typically lower than conventional solar panels, it offers the advantage of being seamlessly integrated into architectural elements, enabling the generation of electricity without compromising the design or functionality of the building.

The key players involved in the global solar photovoltaic glass market are Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd, Sun Power Corporation, First Solar Inc, Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd, Canadian Solar Inc, Schott Solar Ag, Sharp Corporation, Solar World Ag, Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd, and Trina Solar Ltd.

Energy Efficiency: In addition to electricity generation, solar PV glass can also provide other energy-related benefits. It can act as a shading element, reducing the amount of heat and glare entering the building and thereby improving energy efficiency by reducing cooling needs. Additionally, solar PV glass can be combined with other energy-efficient technologies like smart glass, which can switch between transparent and opaque states to control light transmission and privacy.

In 2018, the Asia-Pacific market held a share of over 68% in the solar photovoltaic glass market size.

By end-use industry, the solar photovoltaic glass market trends are studied across residential, commercial and utility scale. The utility-scale segment holds a dominant position and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 31.4%, during the forecast period.

The tempered glass segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the solar PV glass market share during the forecast period.

The anti-reflective coated glass segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.6% by 2026.

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the solar photovoltaic glass market in 2018 and LAMEA is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The qualitative data in the report aims on the solar PV glass market trends, dynamics, and developments in the solar photovoltaic glass industry while the quantitative data provides information about the market share and market size in terms of revenue and volume.

The factors responsible for solar PV glass market growth includes supportive regulations toward installation of solar plants have led to the increase in demand for solar PV glass.

The demand for solar glasses is on rise from end-use industries like residential, commercial, and utility scale pertaining that solar energy is a renewable energy, which causes no pollution and ensures energy saving.

High costs involved in installation, storage, and purchase of solar devices is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The global solar PV glass market is yet to explore its full potential. The surge in demand for renewable energy from emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

Photovoltaic glass (PV glass) is a glass that integrates transparent semiconductor-based photovoltaic cells to convert light into electricity.

