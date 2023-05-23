Classifier Mills Market Revenue to Top US$ 3.48 Billion at a 4.1% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Classifier Mills Market Analysis By Type (Air Classifier Mills, Hammer Classifier Mills, Cyclone Classifier Mills, Pin Mills, Table-top Lab Systems), By Power Capacity (Up to 50 HP, 51 to 100 HP, 101 to 200 HP, Above 200 HP), By End Use (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Agriculture, Waste Management, Abrasives & Minerals), and Region

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classifier mills use classification technology to provide better results and a fine particle size after the milling operation is completed. The global classifier mills market accounts for a revenue valuation of US$ 2.33 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to increase at 4.1% CAGR over the next ten years.



Expanding world population has created a surge in demand for food products, which in turn, is expected to promote growth in the food processing industry. The aforementioned factor is slated to influentially augment the sales growth of classifier mills over the next ten years.

Air classifier mills are expected to be the most sought-after type of classifier mills available in the global marketplace. Flourishing food processing and manufacturing activity in the Asia Pacific and Europe regions are also predicted to create highly opportune business opportunities for classifier mill suppliers in the future.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Over the next ten years, worldwide shipments of classifier mills are set to rise at a CAGR of 4.1%.

The global classifier mills market is predicted to reach a value of US$ 3.48 billion by 2033-end.

Surging demand for food processing and increasing industrialization are promoting the sales of classifier mills.

The high cost of classifier mills and lack of awareness regarding their benefits are expected to hinder market development to some extent.

Classifier mill sales in the food & beverage industry are predicted to increase at 4.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Classifier mill demand in China is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 659.35 million by the end of the forecast period.

Demand for affordable and cost-effective classifier mills is expected to be fulfilled from countries such as India and China owing to low manufacturing costs and cheap labor, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Classifier mill companies could benefit from the automation trend as they develop and launch new automated products. Classifier mill manufacturers are also expected to focus on improving the energy efficiency of their products to improve the sustainability compliance of industries.

More strategies that could benefit classifier mill companies have been listed and discussed in this latest research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Competitive Landscape

Classifier mill manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolio through new launches to increase revenue generation potential and gain a competitive edge over other market players.

In September 2022, Kemutec, a leading name in the powder processing industry, announced the launch of a new air classifier mill. The new Easy-clean Air Classifier Mill was an addition to the trusted PPS range. The product came with an innovative design to optimize production uptime and improve productivity.



Key Players:

ALPA Powder Technology

Bepex International LLC

Classifier Milling Systems

DP Pulveriser Industries

Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems

Kemutec Group Inc.

NEUMAN & ESSER GROUP

NSI Equipments Pvt. Ltd

Prater Industries

Sturtevant

Key Segments of Classifier Mills Industry Research

By Type: Air Classifier Mills Hammer Classifier Mills Cyclone Classifiers Pin Mills Table-top Lab Systems

By Capacity: Up to 50 HP 51 to 100 HP 101 to 200 HP Above 200 HP

By End Use: Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverages Chemicals & Petrochemicals Agriculture Waste Management Abrasives & Minerals Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global classifier mills market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (air classifier mills, hammer classifier mills, cyclone classifiers, Classifier Mills, table-top lab systems), capacity (up to 50 HP, 51 to 100 HP, 101 to 200 HP, above 200 HP), and end use (pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, chemicals & petrochemicals, agriculture, waste management, abrasives & minerals, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Classifier Mills Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Classifier Mills sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Classifier Mills demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Classifier Mills Market during the forecast period?



