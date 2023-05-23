Sun Country Airlines Adds Nonstop Service From Minneapolis To St. Maarten

Customers can now book travel for 2023 holiday season and winter/spring 2024

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is extending its selling schedule through April 2024, allowing customers to book travel over the 2023 holiday season and for winter and spring break travel in 2024. Sun Country is also adding a new Caribbean destination for Minneapolis-St. Paul travelers and expanding service out of Milwaukee, WI.

Flights from MSP to St. Maarten resume

Starting this winter, Sun Country will resume nonstop service from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to Princess Juliana International Airport on the Caribbean island of St. Maarten (SXM). Flights will be offered once a week on Saturdays from January 13 through April 6, 2024.

“Sun Country is focused on continuing to grow our schedule offerings in MSP,” said Grant Whitney, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Sun Country. “With this schedule extension, we are giving customers more flights and choices in existing markets. We are also very excited to welcome St. Maarten back to the Sun Country network.”

In addition to serving over 50 nonstop destinations during the winter from MSP, Sun Country offers the most nonstop destinations from MSP to Florida, as well as the Caribbean and Mexico. Service to Florida and Sun Country’s most popular international destinations will increase beginning in December 2023. This is Sun Country’s largest winter schedule by number of flights and seats available.

New destinations added for Milwaukee customers

In response to consumer demand in Wisconsin, Sun Country is also adding more flights and new destinations from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE).

Nonstop flights to Cancun (CUN) will return this winter and increase during the season, culminating with daily flights by March 2024. Nonstop flights from MKE to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, FL (RSW) will also return this winter.

Sun Country is also adding nonstop flights from MKE to Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix (PHX). In addition to Milwaukee, Sun Country also serves Eau Claire, Green Bay, and Madison.

“Mexico, Florida, and Arizona are the most popular winter destinations for Milwaukee-based travelers, and we’re pleased Sun Country is providing additional low-fare options to these family-friendly warm weather destinations,” said Brian Dranzik, MKE Airport Director. “It’s great to see that Sun Country is increasing its Cancun service to daily, which will give more travelers the opportunity to hit the beach with just one easy flight from MKE.”

“We appreciate how well customers in Wisconsin have supported our new and expanded services,” Whitney added. “With this growth in Milwaukee, Sun Country looks forward to offering service to popular destinations where leisure travelers want to go, when they want to go.”

ABOUT SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit http://www.suncountryview.com/newsroom/multimedia/.

Media Contact Sun Country Airlines 651-900-8400 mediarelations@suncountry.com