Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Growth, Share, Trends, Worth USD 60.64 Billion in 2030

Market Size – USD 26.15 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.7%, Market Trends – Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Technological advancements in minimally invasive surgical instruments is a key factor driving market revenue growth” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market size was USD 26.15 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in minimally invasive surgical instruments and increasing use of advanced technology including less destruction of tissues and small incisions are major factors driving market revenue growth. Minimal Invasive Surgery (MIS) is well accepted among individuals owing to faster recovery rate, low dose of anesthesia, and short duration in hospitals. MIS includes heart surgery, pediatric surgery, urological surgery, gynecological surgery and pelvic reconstructive surgery, and others. Risk associated with open surgery owing to large incision, high dosage of anesthesia and steroids, heart attack or stroke, blood loss, lung or kidney failure, paralysis are increasing need of minimally invasive surgical instruments. In addition, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, kidney disease, gastrointestinal (GI) disease, and respiratory disease is significantly driving revenue growth of the market.

Continuous evolution of technological equipment enabled MIS to progress from a distinct technique, applicable to low and mid-technical difficulty operative interventions to highly complex operative fields. For instance, on 12 September 2022, American and European guidelines have approved the use of one type of MIS, catheter-based Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), which has developed treatment of Aortic Stenosis (AS).

One of the primary drivers of growth in the minimally invasive surgical instruments market is the increasing demand for less invasive surgical procedures. Patients are becoming more aware of the benefits of minimally invasive surgery, such as shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and less scarring. This is leading to an increased demand for minimally invasive surgical instruments from healthcare providers.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments products is expected to drive the demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Leading Companies of the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Titan Instruments, ASPEN SURGICAL PRODUCTS, INC., Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, COOPERSURGICAL, INC., Corza Medical, Dynarex Corporation, and ENTRHAL MEDICAL GmbH

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The handheld Instruments segment accounted for largest revenue share in the minimally invasive surgical instruments market in 2021. This is due to rising demand for elective medical and aesthetic procedures and innovation in surgical tools and increasing acceptance of novel equipment among surgeons. Surgeons are constantly searching for high-quality instruments that will allow them to perform surgery quickly and successfully without endangering the patient's health.

The neurosurgery segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the minimally invasive surgical instruments market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of neurological illnesses, along with advantages of neurosurgery over other traditional surgeries. These include dementia, headache problems, neuro-infections, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injuries, Parkinson's Disease (PD), Alzheimer's Disease (AD), and many others. Due to the demand for high-quality products, manufacturers are pushed to create items that produce efficient and error-free outcomes. In addition, introduction of next-generation solutions will make patient treatments simpler and more convenient, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The cardiac segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in the global minimally invasive surgical instruments market in 2021 Due to rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. Cardiac surgery instruments are those used in cardiovascular procedures for diagnosing, treating, and operating on the heart. Majority of instruments are normally made of high-quality carbon steel to withstand repeated sterilization and use in high-temperature autoclave. Various surgical duties, including holding, cutting, grasping, dissecting, and retracting, are facilitated by cardiac surgery equipment, which also allow surgeons to perform multiple treatments simultaneously during procedures. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020 there will be 697,000 heart attack deaths in the U.S. In 2020, the most prevalent kind of heart disease, coronary heart disease, claimed the lives of 382,820 people.

The Asia Pacific accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global minimally invasive surgical instruments in 2021. This is due to increasing consumer need for cosmetic surgery operations and rising accident rates and prevalence of chronic conditions. According to the World Economic Forum, China and India have the two greatest populations, and as a result, they also have the most patients. In 2020, there will be over 4.5 million new cases of cancer, for instance, in China. Lung cancer was the most common type of cancer, accounting for over 800,000 new cases.

Based on Type, the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market is segmented into:

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Handheld Instruments

Inflation Devices

Electrosurgical Devices

Auxiliary Devices

Monitoring and Visualization Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cardiac

Gastrointestinal

Orthopedic

Neurosurgery

Gynecological

Urological

Cosmetics

Dental

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

