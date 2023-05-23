Insulin-Like Growth Factors Market to Grow at a CAGR of Over 11.8% from 2023 to 2031, reveals Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global insulin-like growth factors market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 11.8% by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for insulin-like growth factors indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Hormones called insulin-like growth factors (IGFs) are essential for growth and development, especially in childhood and adolescence.

Key Takeaways:

The global market for insulin-like growth factors is significantly fueled by the increasing prevalence of diabetes globally.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 578 million people worldwide (aged 20 to 79) are expected to have diabetes by 2030, up from an estimated 463 million in 2019.

Estimates say around 10.5% of Americans and 9.6% of the Canadian population are affected with diabetes.

Insulin-Like Growth Factors Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 11.8% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

A list of the companies operating in the global market for insulin-like growth factors includes:

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Genervon Biopharmaceuticals LLC

Ascendis Pharma

Regulaxis SAS

MedImmune LLC

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global insulin-like growth factors market revenue is driven by the increasing prevalence of growth disorders, and ongoing research and development efforts focused on understanding the mechanisms of IGFs and their potential therapeutic applications can drive innovation and the development of new IGF-based products.

However, due to the pricing of IGF products and the availability of reimbursement, the insulin-like growth factors market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the global insulin-like growth factors market is segmented into somatomedin C, mechano-growth factor, and IGF1.

Based on end users, the global insulin-like growth factors market is segmented into hospitals and medical centers.

Segmentation By Type

Based on types, the mechano-growth factors segment dominates the global insulin-like growth factors market with the most significant revenue share. This large share of revenue is attributed to the promotion of the production of muscle protein. Furthermore, MGF can encourage cell proliferation, differentiation, and invasion due to its potent mitogenic effect. It is involved in tissue regeneration, wound healing, and muscle and organ development.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global insulin-like growth factors market. This large revenue share is attributed to the advanced healthcare systems, many endocrine issues, and a big focus on research and development are all present in North America. Diabetes is a significant health issue in North America due to the high prevalence of the condition.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports carried out extensive market research on the insulin-like growth factors market globally. We examined the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, regional growth patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL INSULIN-LIKE GROWTH FACTORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Somatomedin C Mechano Growth Factor IGF1 GLOBAL INSULIN-LIKE GROWTH FACTORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Medical Centers

INSULIN-LIKE GROWTH FACTORS MARKET TOC

