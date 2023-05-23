INNOCN 13A1F OLED Portable Monitor is the Best Monitor for pairing with the Asus ROG Ally
SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has established itself as a trendsetter in the technology industry, consistently producing monitors that excel in making gaming, entertainment, and office work more fun and efficient. With a track record of winning awards for their high-level monitors, INNOCN continues to lead the market, surpassing its rivals.
The INNOCN 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Travel Monitor is a game-changer. This portable monitor offers exceptional portability, making it ideal for working on the go and delivering online school presentations. The 13A1F even offers the convenience of being powered by a battery pack during travel. It is currently priced at $249.99 on Amazon in the USA and €298 in the EU (DE, FR, IT, ES) until May 31, 2023, providing excellent value for its impressive features.
One notable feature of the 13A1F OLED Monitor is its mini HDMI connectivity, allowing it to seamlessly pair with popular gaming handhelds. It particularly shines when used with the Asus ROG Ally, a gaming handheld that boasts incredible performance thanks to the brand-new built-in Z1 series processor by AMD. The Asus ROG Ally can handle up to 2 hours of intense gaming and 7 hours of video streaming on platforms like Netflix and YouTube. With Full HD 1080p resolution, AMD Freesync Premium, and a 120Hz refresh rate, the ASUS ROG Ally delivers seamless gameplay and realistic graphics, making it the perfect companion for the 13A1F portable monitor.
The 13A1F comes with an elegant magnetic metal stand, allowing users to easily set up the monitor on a desk or table in any location for maximum comfort. The 13A1F delivers stunning graphics and color quality with its 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 100000:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits brightness, and low latency, creating an amazing viewing experience. The 13A1F is an ideal portable monitor for various needs, whether at home, in the office, or during travel.
INNOCN 13A1F Product Links:
US Link1: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09T2RF5K2
US Link2: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6VYKP31
DE Link: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09V2D1BGK
FR Link: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09V2D1BGK
IT : https://www.amazon.it/dp/B09V2D1BGK
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B09V2D1BGK
Media Contact
Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited
Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com/
Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com
Pearl Li
INNOCN
marketing@innocn.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok