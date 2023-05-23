Concentrated Solar Power Market Trends & Research Insights by 2026

Concentrated Solar Power

The global Concentrated Solar Power Market is projected to reach $ 8,046.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) is a technology that harnesses sunlight to generate electricity. It uses mirrors or lenses to concentrate a large area of sunlight onto a smaller receiver, which converts the sunlight into heat. This heat is then used to generate steam, which drives a turbine connected to a generator, producing electricity.

One of the significant advantages of concentrated solar power is its ability to store thermal energy, which allows for electricity production during periods of low or no sunlight. This feature makes CSP a reliable and dispatchable renewable energy source.

CSP can also be integrated with other energy sources, such as natural gas, to provide a more consistent and stable power supply. Hybrid systems can use the stored thermal energy to generate steam and electricity even during periods of reduced sunlight.

Solar Collectors: Large mirrors, called heliostats, or lenses track the movement of the sun and reflect sunlight onto a central receiver. Heliostats are typically arranged in a field, covering a significant area.

Receiver: The central receiver, also known as a solar tower, is located at the focal point of the heliostats' reflections. It absorbs and converts the concentrated sunlight into thermal energy.

Heat Transfer: The thermal energy is transferred from the receiver to a heat transfer fluid, often a synthetic oil or molten salt. The fluid circulates through the receiver, absorbing the heat.

Thermal Energy Storage: In some CSP systems, the heat transfer fluid may pass through a thermal energy storage system, which allows the captured thermal energy to be stored for later use. This enables electricity generation even when the sun is not shining, such as during cloudy periods or at night.

Steam Generation: The heat transfer fluid, after collecting the thermal energy, is used to generate steam by transferring its heat to a water source. The steam is produced at high pressure and temperature.

Turbine and Generator: The high-pressure steam is directed into a turbine, which drives a generator. As the turbine rotates, it generates electricity through electromagnetic induction.

Power Transmission: The electricity produced by the generator is transmitted through power lines to the electrical grid, where it can be distributed to consumers.

The Industrial segment of concentrated solar powers market is predicted to grow with a CAGR 10.6% during 2019-2026.

The Solar Power Tower segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the global Concentrated Solar Power market size in terms of revenue, over the projected period.

The Europe region held a share of over 41% in 2018 and is projected to grow to 10.1% by 2026.

Growing government support to adopt renewable technologies is expected to boost the demand for concentrated solar power plant. Rise in energy demand & concentrated solar power capability to supply dispatchable power also drives the growth of the market.

Growth in environmental issues based on carbon emissions results in focus to decrease air pollution. This in turn raise demand for renewable energy such as solar energy. Thus, these factors are also anticipated to support the expansion of the market. However, high cost experienced during Concentrated Solar Power energy production restraints the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in investment from different industries in renewable sources provide lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

The report segments the concentrated solar power market on the basis of technology, end user industry, and region. Based on technology, the market is divided into parabolic trough, solar power tower, Fresnel reflectors, and dish Stirling. Based on technology, the parabolic trough segment dominated the market in 2017, owing to growing demand of electricity generation from parabolic trough technology.

On the basis of end user industry, the market is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. Based on end use industry, the industrial segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe holds a dominant position in the global concentrated solar power market share and MEA is attributed to be the fastest growing region.

The Asia-Pacific concentrated solar power market offers lucrative opportunities for key manufacturers, owing to rapid installation capacity of solar energy to increase renewable generation. In addition, China is actively boosting the growth of the market to cope up with its severe pollution problems and develop its domestic manufacturing industry. Furthermore, availability of low labor has led to increase in energy production through concentrated solar power, which fuels the growth of the market.

