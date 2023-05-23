The Ministry of Health is pleased to invite applications from the interested Staff Nurses who have completed three years of service at the first place of posting for transfer to ICU, JDWNRH for renal transplant service. Nurses who have completed 2 weeks of basic ICU training for the management of COVID-19 patients are encouraged to apply.
Please check the attached document for detail.
You just read:
Announcement- Transfer to ICU, JDWNRH for renal transplant service
