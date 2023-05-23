Robo Advisory Market Size 2023 with Identification of major companies working in the market with related growths
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Robo Advisory Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation.
Robo Advisory Market Report Contains 2023: -
Complete overview of the global Robo Advisory Market
Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Robo Advisory Markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa
Description and analysis of Robo Advisory market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry
impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Robo Advisory Market and current trends in the enterprise
The key global companies of Robo Advisory include Betterment LLC, FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.), Personal Capital Corporation, The Vanguard Group, Inc., Wealthfront Corporation, TD Ameritrade, Axos Invest, Inc., SigFig Wealth Management, LLC and Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited, etc. In 2022, the world's top three vendors accounted for approximately % of the revenue.
Robo Advisory Market Segmentation: -
Highlights
The global Robo Advisory market was valued at US$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2023-2029. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.
North American market for Robo Advisory is estimated to increase from $ million in 2023 to reach $ million by 2029, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2029.
Asia-Pacific market for Robo Advisory is estimated to increase from $ million in 2023 to reach $ million by 2029, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2029.
The global market for Robo Advisory in Healthcare is estimated to increase from $ million in 2023 to $ million by 2029, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2029.
Report Scope
This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Robo Advisory, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Robo Advisory.
The Robo Advisory market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of and revenue ($ millions), considering 2022 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2018 to 2029. This report segments the global Robo Advisory market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by type, by application, and by players, are also provided.
For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.
The report will help the Robo Advisory companies, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by type, by application, and by regions.
researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global Robo Advisory Market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
Robo Advisory Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.
Segment by Type
• Pure Robo Advisory
• Hybrid Robo advisory
Segment by Application
• Healthcare
• Retail
• Education
• Others
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)
Key Players in the Robo Advisory Market: -
• Betterment LLC
• FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.)
• Personal Capital Corporation
• The Vanguard Group, Inc.
• Wealthfront Corporation
• TD Ameritrade
• Axos Invest, Inc.
• SigFig Wealth Management, LLC
• Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited
• Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
• Bambu
• Hedgeable, Inc.
• WiseBanyan, Inc.
• Ally Financial Inc.
• AssetBuilder Inc.
• Blooom, Inc.
• Wealthsimple
• Scalable Capital
• Moneyfarm
• Acorns
• United Income
• Rowe Price
• Rebellion Research
• WealthNavi
Key Benefits of Robo Advisory Market Research Report:
Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study
Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
In-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence AI Chips Market
Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report
Core Chapters
Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by type, application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.
Chapter 2: Introduces executive summary of global market size, regional market size, this section also introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by companies in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.
Chapter 3: Detailed analysis of Robo Advisory companies’ competitive landscape, revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.
Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of various market segments by type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.
Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.
Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa segment by country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.
Chapter 11: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the key companies in the market in detail, including product revenue, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.
Chapter 12: The main points and conclusions of the report.
1.To study and analyze the global Robo Advisoryconsumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application
2.To understand the structure of Robo Advisory Market by identifying its various sub segments.
3.Focuses on the key global Robo Advisorymanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
4.To analyze the Robo Advisory with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
6.To project the consumption of Robo Advisory submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Key Reasons to Purchase
To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Robo Advisory Market and its commercial landscape.
Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Robo Advisory Market and its impact in the global market.
Learn about the Robo Advisory Market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Robo Advisory Market.
Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Client Focus
1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Robo Advisory market?
Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Robo Advisory,Industry.
2. How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?
With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.
Please find the key player list in Summary.
3. What are your main data sources?
Both Primary and Secondary data sources are being used while compiling the report.
Primary sources include extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts (such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives), downstream distributors, as well as end-users.
Secondary sources include the research of the annual and financial reports of the top companies, public files, new journals, etc. We also cooperate with some third-party databases.
4. Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?
Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.
