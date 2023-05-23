Specialty Malt Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the specialty malt market.
As per TBRC's specialty malt market forecast, the specialty malt market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.26 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.2 percent through the forecast period.


The growth in the global specialty malt industry is due to the rising demand for craft beer. North America region is expected to hold the largest specialty malt market share. Major specialty malt companies include Malteurop Malting Company, Soufflet Group, Cargill Inc., GrainCorp Ltd., Axereal Group, Muntons Plc., Simpsons Malt Ltd., Viking Malt BV, IREKS GmbH, Crisp Malting.


Specialty Malt Market Segments
● By Product: Caramelized Malt, Roasted Malt, Other Products
● By Source: Barley, Rye, Wheat
● By Form: Dry Specialty Malts, Liquid Specialty Malts
● By Application: Dairy and Frozen Products, Bakery and Confectionery, Alcoholic Beverages, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Other Applications
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.


https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9027&type=smp


Specialty malt refers to a variety of malts that differ in processing and grain type. Specialty malts frequently go through the same malting procedures as normal malts, but they've undergone additional treatments usually involving heat and moisture conditions intended to change their flavor, color, and functional properties.


https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialty-malt-global-market-report


