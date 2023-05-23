Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Report: : Rising to New Heights with a Projected Worth of $6,500.20 million by 2028

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market

The global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market generated $4.07 billion in 2020,estimated to garner $6.50 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market generated $4.07 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $6.50 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. The research provides a comprehensive analysis of market size & estimations, changing market dynamics, major segments, key winning strategies, and competitive scenario.

The fluoroscopy equipment market refers to the global industry that revolves around the manufacturing, distribution, and utilization of fluoroscopy devices. Fluoroscopy is a medical imaging technique that uses X-rays to obtain real-time moving images of internal structures of the body. It is commonly used for diagnostic and interventional procedures in various medical specialties, including cardiology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, urology, and more.

Fluoroscopy equipment consists of a fluoroscope, which is a specialized X-ray machine, along with an image intensifier or digital detector, a display monitor, and a workstation for image processing and storage. These devices enable physicians to visualize and evaluate the functioning of organs, blood vessels, and other anatomical structures in real-time, helping in diagnosis, guidance during procedures, and monitoring treatment progress.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11567

Rise in prevalence of diseases such as pain management and trauma, gastrointestinal disorders, urological disorders, and other conditions and advantages of FPDs over other image intensifiers drive the growth of the global fluoroscopy equipment market. However, exposure to radiation and adoption of refurbished diagnostic imaging systems hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for data integrated imaging systems presents new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐥𝐮𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

There has been a huge drop in visits of patients in hospitals and clinics for non-Covid conditions to reduce contact with people and avoid cross-contamination.

Many diagnostic procedures through fluoroscopic equipment have been postponed and the spaces have been made to occupy Covid-infected patients and necessary equipment. In addition, limited availability of hospital staff is another factor for postponement of procedures.

However, the diagnostic procedures requiring fluoroscopic equipment have been conducted only in severe conditions or extreme cases.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global fluoroscopy equipment market based on product, application, and region.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬)@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3eade7b178ec64a8bfb0021181d075fc

Based on product, the fluoroscopy devices segment held the largest market share, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. The research also analyzes the C-arm segment.

Based on application, the cardiovascular segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global fluoroscopy equipment market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the orthopedic segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global fluoroscopy equipment market analyzed in the research include ADANI Systems Inc., Canon Medical Systems, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Hitachi Ltd., GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, and Ziehm Imaging GmbH.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11567

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

By product, the fluoroscopy devices segment held the largest fluoroscopy equipment market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the cardiovascular diseases segment held the largest fluoroscopy equipment market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

X-Ray Detector Market Size: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/x-ray-detectors-market

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Share : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drug-discovery-informatics-market-A07074

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com