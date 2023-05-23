Global Pressure Transducer Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Pressure Transducer Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The global pressure transducer market size is expected to grow to $10.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pressure Transducer Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s pressure transducer market forecast, the pressure transducer market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.35 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of r1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global pressure transducer industry is due to the growth of the automobile sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest pressure transducer market share. Major pressure transducer companies include Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Sensata Technologies Incorported, ABB Limited, Honeywell International Incorporated, Validyne Engineering, Robert Bosch GmBH.

Pressure Transducer Market Segments

● By Pressure: Absolute Pressure, Gauge Pressure, Differential Pressure

● By Technology: Capacitive, Piezo Resistive, Thin Film, Ceramic Thick Film, Mems, Oil-Filled

● By End-User: Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Oil and Gas

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A pressure transducer is an instrument that detects fluid pressure and indicates the force the fluid exerts on surfaces in contact with it. Pressure transducers are utilized in a wide range of control and monitoring applications, such as flow, airspeed, level, pump systems, and altitude monitoring.

