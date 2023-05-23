Global Alkoxylates Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Alkoxylates Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Alkoxylates Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s alkoxylates market forecast, the alkoxylates market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.86 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.1 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global alkoxylates industry is due to the increasing demand for oil & gas. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest alkoxylates market share. Major alkoxylates companies include The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc., Huntsman International LLC, Solvay S.A., Akzo Nobel N.V., Evonik Industries AG, KLK OLEO.
Alkoxylates Market Segments
● By Type: Fatty Acid, Alcohol, Fatty Amine, Glyceride-Based, Methyl Ether
● By Grade: Natural Ethoxylates, Synthetic Ethoxylates
● By Application: Cleaning Agents, Emulsifying Agents, Detergents, Dispersing Agents, Wetting Agents
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Alkoxylates are chemicals that are produced by alkoxylation by the addition of butylene oxide, propylene oxide, and ethylene oxide to fatty hydrophobes. They are mainly used for the industrial cleaning sector.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Alkoxylates Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Alkoxylates Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
