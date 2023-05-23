Aseptic Packaging Market Size to Hit Around USD 147.6 BN By 2032

According to Precedence Research, the aseptic packaging market size is predicted to hit around USD 147.6 billion by 2032, and it is expanding at a CAGR of 9.18% from 2023 to 2032.

/EIN News/ -- Tokyo, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aseptic packaging market size was valued at USD 61.3 billion in 2022. Aseptic packing involves sterilizing both the container and its contents before filling. Decreasing the likelihood that it will contain pathogens makes the food healthier and more secure. As a result, aseptic packing is becoming more widely known. Limits imposed by governments that forbid the use of food preservatives, particularly in industrialized countries, have increased the popularity of aseptic packaging.



The aseptic packaging market is proliferating due to the increased demand for ready-to-eat food products. The requirement for aseptic packaging has risen as urbanization, and the packaging industry have grown, especially in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific and South America.

The market for aseptic packaging is expanding due to the rising popularity of products for ready-to-eat meals. As urbanization and the packaging industry have grown, particularly in the developing economies of Asia Pacific and South America, so has the demand for aseptic packaging. The aseptic packaging market is constrained by the shifting costs of the raw materials used by packaging businesses, including polymer, aluminium, glass, paper, board, and steel.

Regional snapshot:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the market's most significant geographical area, with a CAR of 10.5% and a market size of USD 15,828 million by 2030. The Asia-Pacific region's emerging economies primarily drive the worldwide aseptic packaging market. These countries include India, South Korea, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia. This is due to consumers having increased urbanization, an abundance of disposable income, and an extensive population base, which has resulted in a rise in the consumption of food and beverage items.

The expansion of major key players in Asia Pacific along with new product launch is considered to boost the market's growth the region. For instance, in November 2022, a globally leading packaging solution provider, Tetra Pack announced the launch of its aseptic packaging ‘Tetra Selo Aseptic Packaging’ in India, which makes it a first launch of aseptic packaging by Tetra Pack in Asia Pacific region. The company has launched tall, round and seamless packaging solutions for numerous beverages. The new aseptic packaging solution will be used for Minute Maid and Coco Cola beverages.

Europe is expected to be the second-biggest region, with a CAR of 9.2% by 2030, reaching USD 10,318 million. Aseptic packaging has evolved into a crucial and growing component of the European market's success. Aseptic packaging's impact goes through an efficient supply chain to add value and meet consistently increasing customer expectations. With increasing environmental concerns, governments in Western Europe have launched initiatives focusing on plastic packaging waste and recycling. Furthermore, using recycled plastic materials for packaging applications has increased among European aseptic packaging manufacturers.

Additionally, to combat the growing environmental problems, European aseptic packaging companies continually update their packaging portfolios to offer customers environmentally friendly packaging. Europe is switching to packaging made of paper to reduce its use of plastic. These developments are expected to contribute to the aseptic packaging industry's growth.

Key Highlights

Asia Pacific market has generated revenue share of around 36% in 2022.





Europe has captured 26% revenue share in 2022.





By packaging type, the cartons segment has held revenue share of around 58% in 2022.





By material, the paper & paperboard segment has held market share of over 56% in 2022.





Scope of the report

Coverage Details Market Value in 2032 USD 147.6 Billion CAGR 9.18% APAC Market Value USD 20.3 Billion in 2022 By Material Plastic

Glass

Wood

Metal

Paper & Paperboard By Packaging Type Cartons

Bottles and Cans

Bags and Pouches

Ampoules

Others (Cup, Tray, Containers, etc) By Application Food

Beverage

Dairy

Pharmaceuticals

Others By Region North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Key Players Tetra Laval International S.A., Jpak Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Bemis Company, Inc., Amcor Limited, Reynolds Group Holding Limited, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ecolean AB, Industria Machine Automatiche S.P.A, DS Smith, ELOPAK Group, SIG Combibloc Group AG, Sealed Air Corporation, Goglio S.p.A, Becton Dickinson and Company, Krones AG, IPI srl, Printpack Inc., Agropour Cooperative., and Others

Report Highlights:

The market for aseptic packaging is proliferating due to the increased demand for ready-to-eat food products.

According to regional analysis, the Asia Pacific market will have the largest revenue share and it is dominating the market.

By material segment with the highest revenue share is paper & paperboard

During the forecast period, the dairy segment is anticipated to report a rapid revenue growth rate.

The North American market is expected to experience rapid revenue growth during the anticipated period.





Market dynamics:

Driver:

Increasing Preference of Consumers for Natural Beverages and Food Products

A rise in health consciousness is driving the market. Food products made with natural ingredients and no preservatives are becoming increasingly popular with consumers. The addition of preservatives increases the shelf life of food. Nevertheless, rising consumer demand for organic food and drink without preservatives has compelled manufacturers to create superior packaging that preserves food while improving shelf stability.

Higher-quality packaging is necessary to satisfy the growing demand, propelling the sector. Moreover, the need for pharmaceuticals is rising due to altering lifestyles and the desire for better healthcare. This benefits the aseptic medicine packaging market. The market has experienced exponential growth in response to all of these factors.

Restraint:

High Cost of Investment and Environmental Impact of Aseptic Packaging

The substantial investment required for the design and at various distribution and production stages is a market constraint. Moreover, regional differences in plastic rules make shipping beverages and food more difficult. In addition, underdeveloped technology threatens the market by necessitating additional R&D and development of product investments.

Additionally, most of this packaging is made of plastic, which harms the environment by contaminating water and soil. These variables' long-term effects restrict the supply of this packaging item.

Opportunity:

Expansion of end-users

The aseptic packaging market will continue to expand due to the improved pharmaceutical company infrastructure, the rising number of pharmaceutical companies, and a surge in demand for aseptic packaging supplies. Opportunities in unexplored, emerging markets are projected to fuel this growth. Because of a growing need for more advanced manufacturing techniques and significant government expenditures to improve healthcare infrastructure, the healthcare sector in countries with emerging markets is increasing. Furthermore, pharmaceutical manufacturers are concentrated in emerging markets such as India and China, contributing to market development.

Challenge:

Lack of technological understanding for complex manufacturing

Another barrier to market growth is the technical understanding and expertise needed to establish a manufacturing facility for aseptically packaging products. Extensive knowledge of this packaging item and the market of end-use being provided to is necessary for developing an aseptic packaging institution, as this needs proper handling at every step. Companies are thus discouraged from going into the aseptic packaging market. This aseptic packing feature obstructs market growth. Technological advances assist this market in improving activities without human intervention; nevertheless, this would come at high expenses.

As of my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, here are some trends in the aseptic packaging market:

Increasing demand for convenience and ready-to-eat products : The busy lifestyles of consumers have fueled the demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food and beverage products. Aseptic packaging offers extended shelf life without the need for preservatives, making it ideal for products like juices, dairy products, soups, and sauces.





: The busy lifestyles of consumers have fueled the demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food and beverage products. Aseptic packaging offers extended shelf life without the need for preservatives, making it ideal for products like juices, dairy products, soups, and sauces. Growing popularity of sustainable packaging : Sustainability has become a key focus in the packaging industry. Aseptic packaging, which requires less energy and resources compared to traditional packaging methods, is gaining traction due to its eco-friendly attributes. The use of recyclable and renewable materials in aseptic packaging, as well as the reduction of packaging waste, are important trends.





: Sustainability has become a key focus in the packaging industry. Aseptic packaging, which requires less energy and resources compared to traditional packaging methods, is gaining traction due to its eco-friendly attributes. The use of recyclable and renewable materials in aseptic packaging, as well as the reduction of packaging waste, are important trends. Expanding applications in the pharmaceutical industry : Aseptic packaging is not limited to the food and beverage sector. It is also increasingly being adopted in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries for packaging drugs, vaccines, and medical devices. Aseptic packaging ensures product safety, integrity, and extended shelf life for sensitive pharmaceutical products.





: Aseptic packaging is not limited to the food and beverage sector. It is also increasingly being adopted in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries for packaging drugs, vaccines, and medical devices. Aseptic packaging ensures product safety, integrity, and extended shelf life for sensitive pharmaceutical products. Technological advancements in packaging materials and machinery : Continuous advancements in aseptic packaging technologies are enhancing product quality, efficiency, and safety. The development of new packaging materials, such as multi-layer films and advanced barrier coatings, helps in maintaining product freshness and extending shelf life. Furthermore, improvements in aseptic filling machines and equipment are increasing production speed and accuracy.





: Continuous advancements in aseptic packaging technologies are enhancing product quality, efficiency, and safety. The development of new packaging materials, such as multi-layer films and advanced barrier coatings, helps in maintaining product freshness and extending shelf life. Furthermore, improvements in aseptic filling machines and equipment are increasing production speed and accuracy. Rise of e-commerce and home delivery services : The growth of e-commerce platforms and home delivery services has created new opportunities for aseptic packaging. Aseptic packaging enables the safe transportation and storage of perishable products, allowing them to be conveniently delivered to consumers' doorsteps while maintaining product quality and safety.





: The growth of e-commerce platforms and home delivery services has created new opportunities for aseptic packaging. Aseptic packaging enables the safe transportation and storage of perishable products, allowing them to be conveniently delivered to consumers' doorsteps while maintaining product quality and safety. Increasing demand in emerging markets : Aseptic packaging is witnessing significant growth in emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and changing consumer lifestyles are driving the demand for packaged food and beverages in these regions, thus fueling the adoption of aseptic packaging.





: Aseptic packaging is witnessing significant growth in emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and changing consumer lifestyles are driving the demand for packaged food and beverages in these regions, thus fueling the adoption of aseptic packaging. Collaboration and partnerships: Companies in the aseptic packaging industry are increasingly forming partnerships and collaborations to expand their product portfolios, enhance technological capabilities, and enter new markets. Collaborative efforts between packaging manufacturers, material suppliers, and equipment providers are leading to innovative solutions and driving market growth.





Recent developments in the aseptic packaging market:

In April 2023, a leading packaging manufacturer Sidel Aids launched an aseptic packaging solution in Ghana. The new production line by Sidel Aids aims to produce aseptic bottled packaging solutions for cocoa industries in Ghana. The aseptic packaging will be used for the Niche Cocoa industry’s bottled chocolate milk.





In March 2023, a subsidiary of SinnovaTek, FirstWave, announced its partnership with ProAmpac, a leading manufacturer of packaging solutions, in order to bring a new aseptic packaging solution into the market. Under the partnership, the companies aim to launch aseptic packaging solutions in the form of pouches.





