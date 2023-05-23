Neutrophilic Dermatosis Market Will Grow at a 6.5% CAGR by 2031: Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global neutrophilic dermatosis market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 6.5% by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for neutrophilic dermatosis indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. A set of skin conditions known as neutrophilic dermatoses are characterized by inflammation and neutrophil infiltration into the skin tissues.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing number of patients with skin disorders is driving the market revenue share.

Market revenue for neutrophilic dermatosis, collaboration, and collaborations between pharmaceutical corporations, research institutes, and healthcare organizations.

The sweet syndrome is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2031.

Neutrophilic Dermatosis Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 6.5% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Drug Class, Route Of Administration, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Neutrophilic Dermatosis Market:

In September 2022, Spevigo (spesolimab) from Boehringer Ingelheim is the first medication to be licensed by the FDA to treat generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) flares in adults. For the treatment of skin conditions caused by neutrophils, spesolimab is constantly being researched.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the top companies operating in the global market for neutrophilic dermatosis includes:

Viatris Inc.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Allergan, Inc. (AbbVie. Inc)

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited

Fera Pharmaceuticals

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global neutrophilic dermatosis market revenue is driven by rising concerns for skin diseases, their early diagnosis, and precise treatments. Furthermore, the rising disease awareness is leading to increasing research and development activities and many mergers and collaborations in this field. This results in market revenue growth.

However, due to the potential adverse effects and risk of infections, the neutrophilic dermatosis market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the global neutrophilic dermatosis market is segmented into sweet syndrome, gyoderma gangrenosum, behçet syndrome, and neutrophilic eccrine hidradenitis.

Based on drug class, the global neutrophilic dermatosis market is segmented into corticosteroids, antibiotics, immunosuppressants, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and others.

Based on the route of administration, the neutrophilic dermatosis market is segmented into oral, topical, and others.

Segmentation By Type

Based on the types, the sweet syndrome segment dominates the global neutrophilic dermatosis market with a revenue CAGR of 6.7%. This sizable revenue share is attributed to its higher prevalence, recognized more frequently by healthcare professionals, are characterized by distinctive clinical features, such as fever and tender erythematous plaques.

Regional Growth Analytics

Based on the region, North America, with a sizable revenue share, dominates the global neutrophilic dermatosis market. This significant rise in revenue share is attributed to the increasing disease prevalence due to evolving lifestyles, environmental factors, and genetic susceptibility. Moreover, demand for better diagnostic methods, efficient treatments, and specialized healthcare services is increased by the expanding patient population is rising market revenue growth.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive market research on the neutrophilic dermatosis market globally. We examined the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, regional growth patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

NEUTROPHILIC DERMATOSIS MARKET TOC

