Web Scraper Software Market to Capture a CAGR of 13.48% Between 2020 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 1.73 Billion by 2030-End – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Growing Demand for Web Scraper Software Drives Market Expansion by 2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Web Scraper Software Market Information by Type, Vertical, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the Web Scraper Software Market could thrive at a rate of 13.48% between 2020 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 1.73 Billion by the end of the year 2030.



Market Synopsis:

Web Scraper Software is a tool that enables users to extract data from websites. It automates the process of data extraction and helps users collect large amounts of data quickly and efficiently. Web scraper software can extract data in various formats such as CSV, Excel, JSON, or XML.

Web Scraper Software has numerous applications across various industries such as e-commerce, marketing, research, and data analysis. It is used for price comparison, lead generation, market research, and monitoring competitors' websites. The software can also be used to extract customer reviews, social media data, and product information.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Web Scraper Software industry include:

Phantom Buster

PilotFish Inc

Mozenda Inc

Diggernaut

Hangzhou Duosuan Technology Co. Ltd

SysNucleus

ParseHub

Octopus Data Inc

UiPath

Newprosoft

Import.io

Web Scraper Software Market Report Scope:



Report Metrics Details Web Scraper Software Market Size by 2030 USD 1.73 Billion (2030) Web Scraper Software Market CAGR during 2022-2030 13.48% Base Year 2019 Forecast 2020-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers The driving factors include increasing demand from the e-commerce sector, demand for outsourcing web scraping services is high in the region, and lastly, various companies are creating the tool in-house.

Market Segmentation:

By Type - The Type in the market includes General-Purpose Web Crawlers, Focused Web Crawlers, Incremental Web Crawlers, and Deep Web Crawler.

By Vertical - The Vertical in the market includes Retail & Ecommerce, Advertising & Media, Real Estate, Finance, Automotive, and Others.

Industry Update (February 2021):

Octoparse released a new version of its software that features an AI-powered extractor. The new feature enables users to extract data from websites with complex structures and dynamic content more efficiently.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The increasing need for data-driven decision-making is one of the key drivers of the web scraper software market. In today's data-centric business environment, companies require accurate and relevant data to make informed decisions. Web scraper software provides businesses with the ability to collect large amounts of data quickly and efficiently. With this data, businesses can make informed decisions about their operations, products, and services. Moreover, the software enables businesses to gain insights into market trends, customer behaviour, and competitor activities, which can be critical for businesses to stay ahead of their competition.

Another driver of the web scraper software market is the growing adoption of automation technologies. Automation technologies are increasingly being used in businesses to streamline processes, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. Web scraper software is a prime example of automation technology that can help businesses automate the process of data extraction. This not only saves time and effort but also minimizes errors and ensures accuracy in data collection.

The rising demand for data analytics is also driving the growth of the web scraper software market. Businesses are increasingly using data analytics to gain insights into their operations, customers, and markets. Web scraper software enables businesses to collect large amounts of data, which can be analysed using data analytics tools. With data analytics, businesses can identify patterns, trends, and correlations in their data, which can help them make better decisions and improve their operations.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (174 Pages) on Web Scraper Software Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/web-scraper-software-market-10347



Market Restraints:

Despite the growing demand for web scraper software, several factors are restraining the growth of the market. One of the significant market restraints is the lack of skilled professionals to operate web scraper software. Web scraper software requires specific technical skills to operate and configure. It involves knowledge of programming languages, data extraction, and analysis tools. As a result, many businesses find it challenging to find skilled professionals who can use the software effectively. The shortage of skilled professionals is particularly acute in emerging markets where technology adoption is still in its infancy.

Another market restraint for web scraper software is the risk of data privacy breaches. Web scraper software extracts data from websites, and if not used appropriately, can lead to data breaches. This is particularly true in cases where the data collected is sensitive or personal information. As such, companies must implement proper security protocols to ensure that the data collected is secure and that their customers' privacy is protected.

COVID 19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the web scraper software market, with many businesses shifting to online operations. This has led to an increased demand for web scraper software to collect and analyze data on consumer behavior, market trends, and competitor activities. Post-COVID, the market is expected to witness steady growth as businesses continue to rely on online operations.

Regional Insights

North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the top three regions for the web scraper software market. North America is expected to dominate the market due to the high adoption of automation technologies and the presence of major market players. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing adoption of e-commerce and the growing need for data analytics in the region.

