Green Buildings Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.50%, Reaching USD 1312.12 Billion During Forecast Period 2023 and 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Green Buildings Market Research Report Information By Product (Interiors, Exteriors), Application (Residential, Non-residential), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- New York (US), May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Buildings Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Green Buildings Market Information by Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Green Buildings Market could thrive at a rate of 9.50% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 1312.12 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

Green Buildings are eco-friendly buildings designed to minimize their impact on the environment while maximizing resource efficiency. They use sustainable materials, and renewable energy sources, and reduce waste and emissions. Green buildings are rapidly becoming the norm, and their use is increasing worldwide.

Green Buildings find a range of applications, including residential and commercial spaces, hospitals, and schools. They are gaining popularity due to their numerous benefits, including lower energy bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduced carbon footprint.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Green Buildings industry include

Amvik Systems

Alumasc Group

BASF SE

Binderholz GmbH

Bauder Limited

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Interface Inc.

Forbo International

Owens Corning

CEMEX

Kingspan Group

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2030 USD 1312.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.50% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Market Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Dynamics The emphasis on sustainability To reduce their carbon footprint





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (188 Pages) Green Building:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/green-building-market-4982



November 2021

Enel X North America's electric vehicle charging infrastructure business by EnerSys. The acquisition was completed and will allow EnerSys to expand its portfolio of sustainable energy solutions, including energy storage systems and renewable energy products.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Increased government support for sustainable buildings is a significant driving factor for the Green Buildings Market. Governments worldwide are implementing policies and regulations that incentivize the construction of eco-friendly buildings. These policies include tax incentives, subsidies, and grants for green building projects. For example, the US government's Energy Policy Act of 2005 provides tax incentives for the construction of energy-efficient buildings, while the European Union's Energy Performance of Buildings Directive mandates the construction of nearly zero-energy buildings.

The rising awareness of climate change is also driving the Green Buildings Market. People are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of their actions on the environment, and they are demanding that buildings be constructed sustainably. The construction industry is responsible for a significant portion of global greenhouse gas emissions, and green buildings are an effective way to reduce these emissions.

The growing demand for energy-efficient buildings is another driving factor for the Green Buildings Market. The rising energy costs and the need for energy independence have led to an increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings. Green buildings are designed to reduce energy consumption and minimize waste, leading to significant cost savings on energy bills.

Market Restraints:

One of the primary market restraints for Green Buildings is the high initial cost of construction. Building eco-friendly structures requires specialized materials, equipment, and techniques, which can significantly increase the cost of construction. This high initial cost can be a significant barrier for building owners and developers who may not have the necessary resources to invest in green buildings. However, it is essential to note that while the initial cost of construction may be high, green buildings offer significant long-term cost savings, making them a worthwhile investment.

Another market restraint is the lack of awareness and education about the benefits of green buildings. Many people are not aware of the environmental and economic benefits of green buildings, and they may not be willing to pay more for an eco-friendly building. This lack of awareness can slow market growth and hinder the adoption of sustainable building practices. Building owners and developers need to educate their stakeholders on the benefits of green buildings and the long-term cost savings associated with them.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Green Buildings Market, as the world has become increasingly concerned with indoor air quality and health. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of proper ventilation and air filtration systems in buildings, leading to an increased demand for green buildings. As people spend more time indoors, they want to ensure that the air they breathe is clean and healthy.

In the post-COVID scenario, the Green Buildings Market is expected to continue growing as governments and businesses prioritize sustainability and environmental protection. Governments worldwide are expected to implement policies and regulations that incentivize the construction of eco-friendly buildings, such as tax incentives, subsidies, and building codes that require the use of green building practices.



Market Segmentation

By Product

The Product in the market includes Interiors, Exteriors.

By Application

The Application in the market includes Residential, Non-residential.



Regional Insights

The Green Buildings Market is expected to witness significant growth in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. North America is the largest market, driven by government policies and incentives and the increasing demand for sustainable buildings. Europe is expected to witness significant growth due to the region's strong focus on environmental protection. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow due to the rising population and increasing awareness of sustainability and energy efficiency.

