Waterless Cosmetic Market Is Prospering At $22 Billion and Is Expected to Reach at a CAGR Of 9.9% by 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global waterless cosmetic market generated $8.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $22 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

According to perspective of top-level CXOs, innovation is the key for growth of the waterless cosmetics market, in terms of value sales. Rise in demand for various waterless cosmetics products among customers makes way for manufacturers to come up with herbal or organic skin care products along with affordable prices and eco-friendly packaging. CXOs further added that rise in consciousness regarding physical appearance among individuals as well as working class professionals propels growth of the waterless cosmetics market. Use of natural ingredients such as aloe vera, tea, and black sugar in waterless cosmetics products reduce harmful effects of products, which drives growth of the waterless cosmetics market globally. The industry has recently observed an emerging trend of men using waterless cosmetic products in their daily lives. Use of cosmetics by men is expected to eventually increase and in turn supplement the growth of the global waterless cosmetics market.

Moreover, cosmetic products have witnessed prominent adoption in the developing countries such as China, owing to swift change in consumer lifestyle, increase in disposable income, and surge in need for waterless cosmetic products derived from natural extracts. Furthermore, increase in penetration of various online portals globally and rise in number of offers or discounts attract large consumer base to purchase skin care waterless cosmetics products through online channels. Moreover, online sales channel has increased consumer reach, making it key source of revenue for many companies.

Based on product, the skincare segment held the major market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global waterless cosmetic market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the haircare segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of gender, the women segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global waterless cosmetic market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the men segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

In terms of distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global waterless cosmetic market share. Furthermore, the specialty stores segment is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the e-commerce segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, grabbing nearly two-fifths of the global waterless cosmetic market share. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to dominate the global market share during the forecast period. However, the North American region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global waterless cosmetic market report includes L’Oréal, Avon Products Incorporation, Procter and Gamble (P&G) Corporation, Unilever. Oriflame Cosmetics, Revlon Incorporation, Kao Corporation, Estee Lauder Companies Incorporation, Shiseido Company, Limited, Biotique, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa, Johnson & Johnson, Amway, and Coty Inc.