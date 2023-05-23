In Car Audio System Market Professional Survey Report By Product, Manufacturers, Sales And Segmentation To 2032

In Car Audio System Market

The automotive industry has witnessed a remarkable increase in the sales of passenger cars over the past few years.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “In Car Audio System Market," The in car audio system market was valued at $9.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $25.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2032.

According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the global production of passenger cars increased from 60.1 million units in 2014 to 73.8 million units in 2022. This rise in the number of cars has had a significant impact on the demand for in-car audio systems, which offer a range of features and capabilities, including satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and advanced sound processing. As car manufacturers continue to improve their audio offerings, consumers are increasingly seeking cars with high-quality sound systems.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the global in-car audio system market in a significant way. The production and sales of cars slowed down, and this has had a knock-on effect on the audio system market.

According to early market data, the global auto sales decreased by an estimated 14% year over year in 2020, roughly matching the International Energy Agency’s prediction of 15% despite a slow rebound over the course of the year. Sales in China fell by 71% in February 2020 and by April, sale in the U.S. and Europe fell by 47% and 80%, respectively.

However, as consumers looked for entertainment options for road trips and the development of high-quality audio equipment for virtual meetings and video conferencing, the market had opportunities for growth.

Rise in car ownership has further been fueled by technological advancements in the automotive industry. Cars today are safer, more fuel-efficient, and more comfortable than ever before. As a result, consumers are willing to invest in cars, knowing that they will last longer and provide a better driving experience. Thus, the surge in demand for passenger cars has simultaneously boosted the need for high-quality in-car audio systems, which fosters the in-car audio system industry growth of the overall market.

China has 406 million cars overall as of the end of June 2022, including 310 million cars and 10.0 million new energy vehicles, according to figures issued on July 6 by the Chinese Traffic Administration Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security. China had 3.2% of the world's automobiles at the end of June 2022 in terms of new energy vehicle production. Pure EVs made up 8.1 million of them, or 80.9% of all new energy vehicles, which accounted for the total. New registrations for new energy vehicles totaled 2.2 million in the first half of the year. A record high of 1,106 million, or 100.2%, more new automobiles was registered in the second half of 2018 than in the first half. The number of new motor vehicle registrations in Q1 remained constant in 2021.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By component, the amplifier segment is projected to dominate the global in car audio system market in terms of growth rate.

By manufacturer, the non-branded segment is projected to dominate the global in car audio system market in terms of growth rate.

By vehicle type, the EV segment is projected to dominate the global in car audio system market in terms of growth rate.

The key players operating in the in car audio system market are Alpine Electronics, Inc., Bang & Olufsen, Blaupunkt GmbH, Clarion Co., Ltd., HARMAN International, JLAudio, JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc., Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd., Pioneer Corporation, and Sony Group Corporation.

