Breast Pumps Market Forecast: Robust Growth Projected at 32.5% CAGR, Envisioned to Reach USD 890.73 Million by 2030: AMR

Breast Pumps Market Forecast 2023

Increase in number of working women across the globe, rise in healthcare expenditure by the government drive the demand for the global breast pumps market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Breast Pumps Market by Product Type (Closed System Breast Pumps, Open System Breast Pumps), by Technology (Manual Breast Pumps, Electric Breast Pumps), by Application (Personal Use Pumps, Hospital Grade Pumps): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global Breast Pumps Market Size was Valued at USD 461.10 million in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 890.73 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Breast pump is a medical device used for extracting milk from the breast of lactating mother. These devices are used mainly by working women to continue breastfeeding while they are at work. In some cases, physicians recommend breast pumps to stimulate milk supply when the baby is unable to latch-on and suckle. Breast pumps might be either manual devices powered by hand motions or automated devices driven by electricity. They can also be used to keep or increase a milk produced by women.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐞, 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐟𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

