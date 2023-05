Breast Pumps Market Forecast: Robust Growth Projected at 32.5% CAGR, Envisioned to Reach USD 890.73 Million by 2030: AMR

Breast Pumps Market Forecast 2023

Increase in number of working women across the globe, rise in healthcare expenditure by the government drive the demand for the global breast pumps market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Breast Pumps Market by Product Type (Closed System Breast Pumps, Open System Breast Pumps), by Technology (Manual Breast Pumps, Electric Breast Pumps), by Application (Personal Use Pumps, Hospital Grade Pumps): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global Breast Pumps Market Size was Valued at USD 461.10 million in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 890.73 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Breast pump is a medical device used for extracting milk from the breast of lactating mother. These devices are used mainly by working women to continue breastfeeding while they are at work. In some cases, physicians recommend breast pumps to stimulate milk supply when the baby is unable to latch-on and suckle. Breast pumps might be either manual devices powered by hand motions or automated devices driven by electricity. They can also be used to keep or increase a milk produced by women.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐†๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5057

๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ง๐ฎ๐ฆ๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฐ๐จ๐ซ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฐ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง ๐š๐œ๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐ž, ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ, ๐Ÿ๐š๐ฏ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ข๐ฆ๐›๐ฎ๐ซ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐›๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐›๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ. ๐‡๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ, ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ค ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐ข๐ ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐›๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐›๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก. ๐Ž๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐จ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐ก๐š๐ง๐, ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ฏ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ข๐ง ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ž๐ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฉ๐ข๐ฉ๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฉ๐š๐ฏ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

โ€ข A-Dec Inc.

โ€ข Aseptico Inc.

โ€ข 3M

โ€ข Biolase Inc.

โ€ข Bien-Air Medical Technologies

โ€ข Dentsply Sirona

โ€ข GC Corporation

โ€ข Danaher Corporation

โ€ข Henry Schein Inc.

โ€ข Ivoclar Vivadent AG.

๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ :

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global dental equipment market based on procedure type, product type, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on procedure type, the orthodontic segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global dental equipment market share, and would maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the endodontic segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the restorative, peridontal, and others segments.

Based on product type, the dental laser equipment segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global dental equipment market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the dental software and imaging segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the dental radiology equipment, mechanical systems, and others segments.

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global dental equipment market, and would lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the dental clinics segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The report also studies the academic institute and research centers segment.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global dental equipment market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Purchase the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5057

By Region Outlook

โ€ข North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

โ€ข Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

โ€ข Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

โ€ข LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll-Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of โ€œMarket Research Reportsโ€ and โ€œBusiness Intelligence Solutions.โ€ AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.