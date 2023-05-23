Submit Release
May 23, 2023

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the acquittal of Janet Napoles of graft and corruption

It's a sad day for public accountability and our anti-graft efforts.

It is an offense to the Filipino public that Janet Napoles's sentence is diluted and is incommensurate to the gravity of the corruption she engineered because the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence.

I hope this in no way discourages the Senate and law enforcement from continuously pushing for investigations and exposés that shed a harsh and necessary light on corruption ploys. Patuloy na naghihirap ang mga kababayan natin dahil sa pangungurakot. We should continue depriving these avaricious appetites, and not sating them.

