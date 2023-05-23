PHILIPPINES, May 23 - Press Release

May 23, 2023 REVILLA URGES DPWH, DSWD, OTHER GOV'T AGENCIES TO PREPARE FOR SUPER TYPHOON BETTY As Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. on Tuesday (May 23) asked the public to prepare and brace for the possible onslaught of Typhoon Betty (International name: "Mawar"), he urged all government instrumentalities especially the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Department of Social Welfare and Development to prepare for the supertyphoon, as it is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this weekend. "Nananawagan ako sa DPWH na agarang maghanda para sa paparating na bagyong Betty. We should be proactive and cannot just be responsive because we cannot afford to lose even a single life. Tiyakin niyo ang integridad ng mga pampublikong imprastraktura. Siguruhin niyo na bawat tulay, daan, gusali, atbp. ay nasa maayos na lagay at hindi magiging dahilan ng pagkawala ng buhay nino man sa gitna ng bagyo na ito," the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Works said. "Yung mga poste na madalas tumutumba kapag may bagyo, mga billboard na bigla-bigla na lang bumabagsak, at iba pang imprastraktura na alam niyong dilapidated na - isama niyo yan sa mga agarang aayusin dahil yan ang madalas makadisgrasya," Revilla furthered. "Kailangan handa na rin for emergency repairs kung kakailanganin after the typhoons para ma-mitigate ang epekto ng bagyo," he stressed. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the impending tropical cyclone has further strengthened and is likely to turn into a super typhoon as it intensifies entering the PAR. According to the latest PAGASA bulletin as of early morning of May 23, the cyclone is located at 2,330 kilometers east of Mindanao. Revilla also appealed to DSWD and all government agencies to be a step ahead in mitigating the effects of the looming weather disturbance. "Dapat ay handa na ang DSWD sa mga oras na ito pati ang kanilang mga ipamimigay na relief packs. Siguruhin niyong secured ang mga ito at hindi babahain at masasayang lamang. Sa inyo nakasalalay ang buhay ng ating mga kapwa pagkatapos ng sakuna. You have been preparing for this so we hope that you are prepared," the solon told the State's social welfare agency. "Kasama ng iba pang mga ahensya ng gobyerno, ang NDRRMC, and Office of Civil Defense, lalong-lalo na ang mga local government units na silang unang reresponde sa ating mga kababayan, magtulungan tayong lahat sa ating kakaharapin. Nagdaan na tayo dito noon kaya alam kong mas alam na natin ang gagawin ngayon," Revilla added. The veteran lawmaker also reminded the public to be vigilant and wished them to be safe. "Wala po akong ibang hangarin kung di ang inyong kaligtasan. Kayo po ay patuloy na mag-ingat at sumunod sa ipaguutos ng pamahalaan para kayo ay mas maging ligtas. Dalangin ko po na makaraos tayo dito sa sakunang ito na walang ni isang masasaktan," Revilla ended.