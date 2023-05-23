President welcomes United Russia Party Chairman Medvedev’s visit

VIETNAM, May 23 -

HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng has welcomed the Việt Nam visit by Chairman of the United Russia Party (URP) and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, saying that it affords both sides a chance to discuss orientations to Việt Nam-Russia ties, including cooperation between the two Parties and States.

During a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for Medvedev, President Thưởng affirmed Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of ties. Việt Nam always remembered the support that the former Soviet Union offered to Việt Nam in its national construction and defence, valued the Việt Nam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership and wished to further develop bilateral traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of both countries and prosperity of both peoples.

He thanked Russia for continuing to provide annual scholarships for Vietnamese students to study in Russian educational institutions, and believed that the fourth session of the Việt Nam-Russia Joint Committee on Education, Science and Technology, scheduled to be held later this year, would open up new cooperation opportunities in this field.

Medvedev affirmed that Russia attached importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with Việt Nam.

Leaders of Russia, including the URP, paid attention to developing ties with Việt Nam as one of the top priorities, he said, adding that Việt Nam is an important partner of Russia in the region.

Both host and guest hailed the significant achievements in bilateral cooperation over the past years, especially in economy, trade, science, education-training, and locality-to-locality cooperation.

They vowed to continue facilitating people-to-people exchanges, especially among the young generation, and uphold the role of friendship associations between the two countries to enhance understanding and preserve the fine values of long-standing friendship with a history of nearly 75 years.

President Thưởng thanked and suggested leaders of Russia and the URP continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Russia to settle down their lives.

On the occasion, he asked the guest to convey his regards to Russian President Vladimir Putin. — VNS