IAM held briefings on “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals” attended by 200 members of the public and the sector

MACAU, May 23 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) recently held the briefings on the “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals”, attended by nearly 200 members of the public and sector representatives. During the briefings, IAM representatives introduced the details of the law and the transitional arrangements, and collected opinions on supplementary regulations, enabling stakeholders to better understand the framework of the law and cooperate with its implementation.

The “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals” will come into effect on 1 April 2024, establishing the regime of veterinary professional accreditation and the regime of licensing and supervision of establishments of veterinary clinical care, breeding, sale or boarding of animals, so as to enhance and promote the development of veterinary clinical care and commercial activity of animals in Macao, and to reinforce animal protection and public health protection in the community. Transitional regulations are set for individuals and commercial establishments engaged in veterinary clinical care, enabling the existing members of the sector to transition smoothly and continue to develop under the new law. During the briefings, participants did not only pay attention to the regime of certification of professional accreditation and registration of veterinary surgeons, but also enquired about the requirements for issuing the license for establishments, the use of the establishments, the requirements for partitions, facilities and equipment, the obligations of license holders, etc. IAM representatives responded to relevant questions one by one. Besides, IAM has successively explained the content and transitional arrangements of the law to the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs and the community consultative committees, and to the public through press conferences, media interviews and so on.

To fully facilitate the implementation of the “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals”, relevant supplementary administrative regulations will be promulgated successively, including regulations for the operation of the Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals, the application and renewal procedures for registration of veterinary surgeons and license for establishments, the technical requirements for installation of establishments, all fees related to the law, etc. For the details of the law, the public may refer to the “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals” section on the home page of “Macau Animal Health Control Website” ( https://www.iam.gov.mo/canil ).