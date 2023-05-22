Senate Bill 667 Printer's Number 774

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 774

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

667

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, FONTANA, PHILLIPS-HILL, FLYNN,

BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON AND J. WARD, MAY 22, 2023

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

MAY 22, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),

entitled "An act providing for the licensing of eligible

organizations to conduct games of chance, for the licensing

of persons to distribute games of chance, for the

registration of manufacturers of games of chance, and for

suspensions and revocations of licenses and permits;

requiring records; providing for local referendum by

electorate; and prescribing penalties," in games of chance,

providing for payment and for online raffle sales; and

abrogating a regulation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),

known as the Local Option Small Games of Chance Act, is amended

by adding sections to read:

Section 301.2. Payment.

(a) Methods.--

(1) Except as provided under paragraph (2) and

notwithstanding any other provision of law, a licensed

eligible organization may accept payment via credit card,

debit card, mobile payment services or other electronic

