Senate Bill 669 Printer's Number 775
PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 775
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
669
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA AND
HUTCHINSON, MAY 22, 2023
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
MAY 22, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),
entitled "An act providing for the licensing of eligible
organizations to conduct games of chance, for the licensing
of persons to distribute games of chance, for the
registration of manufacturers of games of chance, and for
suspensions and revocations of licenses and permits;
requiring records; providing for local referendum by
electorate; and prescribing penalties," in games of chance,
providing for payment; and abrogating a regulation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),
known as the Local Option Small Games of Chance Act, is amended
by adding a section to read:
Section 301.2. Payment.
(a) Methods.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law, a
licensed eligible organization:
(1) Must accept cash as a payment method for the playing
of games of chance.
(2) May accept a debit card as a payment method for the
playing of games of chance.
